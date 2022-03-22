Valorant patch 4.05 official notes: Crosshair profile export/import codes, Brimstone nerfs, and more

Valorant patch 4.05 will be introducing a good deal of updates to the game along with a nerf to an Agent.

Brimstone will be the only one being added to the chopping block this time around, as Riot Games will be looking to tone him down a bit after giving him a significant number of buffs in Valorant patch 4.04.

However, the highlight of the update is perhaps the crosshair profile codes, as players will now be able to automatically generate codes to import and export custom crosshair profiles in Valorant.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 4.05 official notes

1) Brimstone

Riot feels that two stims reduced the importance of deploying it at the right moment. The changes below will attempt to address this while still retaining Brimstone’s refined identity as a “bursty” excellence of execution.

Stim Beacon:

Charges reduced 2 >>> 1

Cost increased 100 >>> 200

2) Game System Updates

Added the ability to import and export different crosshair settings via auto-generated codes.

To export and share personal crosshair settings, go to Settings >> Crosshair tab >> click on the icon that looks like an arrow pointing up, found next to Crosshair Profile (it looks like an up arrow in the middle of a bowl). The player’s auto-generated code will be copied to their clipboard.

To import crosshair settings, go to Settings >> Crosshair tab >> click on the icon that looks like an arrow pointing down next to Crosshair Profile. Input or paste the code in the provided field and click the “Import” button.

The crosshair preview at the top of the Settings menu should reflect the imported settings. Make sure to give it a unique profile name.

3) Updated “Prioritize Strongest Weapon” setting

Reworked 'Prioritize Strongest Weapon' setting:

Renamed setting to Auto-Equip Prioritizes: Most Recent | Strongest

Updated the priority system to support weapon-like abilities (previous priority: Primary > Secondary > Melee)

New priority: (Ultimate & Primary) > (Secondary & Chamber Pistol) > Melee

Resolve priority ties by selecting the more recently equipped weapon

Added a new setting: Don't Auto-Equip Melee:

Skips past the melee when finding the most recent weapon to auto-equip.

Prevents pulling the melee back out after channeling or casting abilities without changing any other auto-equip behavior.

4) Competitive Updates

Deterministic Map System enabled for all regions

This rollout should increase the variety of maps in your queue based on a system we tested in the LATAM region.

5) Bugs

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing the Leave Match button to function incorrectly for PBE players

Agents

Fixed issue where Sova’s Recon Bolt was destroyed by Brimstone’s Orbital Strike even if the Recon Bolt was well out of the area

Social

Fixed a bug where the mic icon on the scoreboard could not be interacted with after hovering over it with the mouse

Known issue on Icebox

There are a handful of bug fixes prepped for Icebox, but the Riot team ran into an issue that blocked them from shipping them right at 4.05 launch.

Edited by Danyal Arabi