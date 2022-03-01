Valorant servers will be down today from 06:00 PST in preparation for patch 4.04 and Episode 4 Act 2

With Valorant’st’s Episode 4 Act 2 going live in a few hours, Riot Games will take the servers down temporarily across all regions in preparation for the new update.

While the new Act will not feature a new Agent or map, it will bring a ton of gameplay updates and Agent changes, with a mini-rework coming to Yoru. The developer will aim to make the Duelist a bit more viable in 2022, as he hardly saw the time of day in professional play throughout last season.

He boasted one of the lowest pick rates across all major tournaments, and fans have been asking for changes to his kit ever since he was released a year ago.

On their official server status website, Riot has mentioned that the servers will go down temporarily from 06:00 PST across all regions. However, they are yet to say how long the downtime will be.

The developers have also mentioned that the Competitive Queue for the Act will also end right before the servers are taken down.

What to expect from Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 2?

Apart from the Yoru updates, Valorant fans can also expect a new skin line and Battlepass to hit the shooter, which Riot looks to incorporate with every new Act.

While the publisher has yet to officially announce the new skin line it is looking to bring, or the new Battlepass cosmetics, Valorant Leaks has data mined some files for the community.

It would seem that the new skin line will probably be called Gaia’s Vengeance, and the cosmetic set will come for the Ghost, Marshal, Vandal, Guardian, and Melee.

Shiick @Shiick New battlepass skins thread:

Striker collection/Lycans Bane Collection/Divine Swin Collection New battlepass skins thread:Striker collection/Lycans Bane Collection/Divine Swin Collection https://t.co/R4HwB3rMzW

Apart from the main set, the Battlepass will also boast new skins for users to get their hands on. The Striker, Lycans Bane, and Divine Swin Collection will also hit the servers once the new update officially goes live.

Edited by Ravi Iyer