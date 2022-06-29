How to get 100 Thieves Asuna's crosshair code in Valorant

In its two years of existence, Valorant has rapidly expanded into a multiplayer title that has a thriving esports ecosystem at the global level. Hundreds of thousands of Valorant enthusiasts aim to reach the apex of their performance and take the steps that they deem necessary to reach their goals.

In addition to learning gun and movement mechanics, configuring the right crosshair is an integral part of a tactical first-person shooter title such as Valorant. While finding the ideal crosshair can be a complicated task for several players, Riot Games have made it fairly simple with the introduction of crosshair profiles.

The crosshair profile feature that was introduced in Patch 4.05 made it convenient for players to adopt any crosshair they desire by simply importing the crosshair code directly into their profile. This allowed players to adopt the exact crosshair of their favorite Valorant pros without tweaking their own crosshair settings.

Valorant crosshair profile: 100 Thieves' Asuna

Eighteen-year-old American Valorant professional Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk, who represents the North American organization 100 Thieves, is a popular name in the competitive game's online community. In this article, we take a look at Asuna's crosshair profile code and the various steps to apply it in-game.

By adopting Asuna's in-game crosshair, players will gain an insight into his approach to the game as well as his shooting mechanisms. This is Asuna's crosshair profile code:

0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Similar to in-game components like sensitivity and controls, crosshair preferences can also be widely subjective. Beginners are recommended to try out various unique crosshairs to find one that fits their preference. Considering that, copying the crosshair profile of your favorite Valorant pro can be the first step a player can take to find the perfect crosshair.

How to apply Asuna's crosshair into your profile

To apply Asuna's crosshair to their own profiles, players will initially need to copy Asuna's crosshair code. Players should then access the Crosshair tab in the in-game settings and navigate to the Crosshair Profile tab.

Crosshair Profile menu in-game (Image via Riot Games)

In the Crosshair Profile tab, players can find the Import Profile Code option, as highlighted in the image attached above. After clicking on it, players will have access to a menu that will allow them to paste the copied profile code.

Once Asuna's crosshair profile code is pasted, players will have an Import option on their screen, which upon clicking, applies the new crosshair to the player's profile. Players can then rename the new crosshair for their own convenience.

How to import new crosshair profile (Image via Riot Games)

Once the process is completed, players will have access to the crosshair Asuna uses for their ranked and competitive endeavors. By accessing the Primary tab under Crosshair, players can further edit the imported crosshair to suit their preference. Features like color, length, opacity, and so on can be adjusted as per the player's requirements.

