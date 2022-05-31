What are the crosshair codes of professional Valorant players ? Sentinels, Optic, 100T, and more

Getting a few settings right can make a world of difference in a Valorant match. These settings, which include graphics settings and mouse sensitivity, can be optimized to improve a player’s performance.

Of course, personal preferences are an important factor in deciding these settings. To beat out the competition, players can take a leaf from pro players who already have optimal settings. Professional Valorant players have spent tons of hours playing the game and optimizing their settings. New players and even veteran Valorant players can copy these settings in order to get a boost on their journey.

With the release of Patch 4.05 on March 22, 2022, Valorant players were able to copy and paste the crosshair codes of other players and generate their own. This was a boon for many Valorant players as they are now able to copy the crosshair settings of their gaming idols and friends without any hassle.

Players only need to copy the specific crosshair code for the crosshair that they want. They can even generate their own crosshair code and share it with their friends. The patch removed any guesswork when it came to using someone’s crosshair.

Here are the crosshair codes of almost every pro Valorant player in the scene

Players can now copy the crosshair of their favorite professional players without any hassle. Players will find the crosshair codes of almost every popular professional player here. All they have to do is copy the crosshair code from the list below and follow the steps.

100 THIEVES

Asuna : 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

: 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Acend cNed: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX

DRX stax : 0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

: 0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 DRX Rb : 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1 DRX Zest : 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 DRX BuZz : 0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

: 0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 DRX MaKo: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Fnatic

Fnatic Boaster : 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1 Fnatic Mistic : 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Fnatic Magnum: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0;S;c;1;s;0.762;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0;S;c;1;s;0.762;o;1 Fnatic Derke: 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1

KRÜ

KRÜ NagZ: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1 KRÜ Klaus: 0;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0

0;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0 KRÜ Mazino: 0;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 KRÜ delz1k: 0;P;c;1;o;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 KRÜ keznit: 0;P;c;4;h;0;0b;0;1l;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

OpTic

OpTic FNS: 0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 OpTic Victor: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 OpTic crashies: 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 OpTic yay: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Paper Rex

Paper Rex Jinggg: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5

0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5 Paper Rex mindfreak: 0;P;c;1;o;0.723;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;0.723;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Paper Rex f0rsakeN: 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1

0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1 Paper Rex Benkai: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0 Paper Rex d4v41: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Sentinels

Sentinels TenZ: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;10;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;10;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Sentinels ShahZaM: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;5;0a;0.5;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;5;0a;0.5;0f;0;1b;0 Sentinels Sick: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1a;0.379

0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1a;0.379 Sentinels Dapr: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

The Guard

The Guard neT: 0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;0;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;0;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0 The Guard valyn: 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 The Guard trent: 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0 The Guard Sayaplayer: 0;s;1;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1 The Guard JonahP: 0;P;c;5;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Xerxia Esports

Xerxia Esports foxz: 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Xerxia Esports sushiboys: 0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Xerxia Esports sScary: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0 Xerxia Esports Crws: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.884;o;0.798

0;c;1;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.884;o;0.798 Xerxia Esports Surf: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

ZETA Division

ZETA Division Laz: 0;p;0;c;1;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;o;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;m;1;0t;3;0l;2;0o;0;0a;0.5;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0

0;p;0;c;1;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;o;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;m;1;0t;3;0l;2;0o;0;0a;0.5;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0 ZETA Division crow: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1

0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1 ZETA Division Dep: 0;s;1;P;o;0.1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;o;0.1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 ZETA Division SugarZ3ro: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 ZETA Division TENNN: 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

How to import crosshairs

Here are the steps to get the crosshair codes imported:

Go to the 'Crosshair' tab in Valorant's settings menu. Select the arrow pointing down next to the crosshair profile Paste the copied crosshair code. Select import, and voila, the crosshair has been copied.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far