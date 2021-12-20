5 best Valorant players in 2021

Fans all over the world witnessed the culmination of the annual Valorant Champions Tour with the Valorant Champions 2021 event held in Berlin.

While Acend emerged as the inaugural World Champions of Valorant, over ten thousand teams from various parts of the world competed in numerous stages of the tournament. With 2021 coming to a close, let's take a look at 5 esports athletes who enjoyed a better season than their competitors in professional Valorant.

Five best professional Valorant players in 2021

5) Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Team: Team Liquid (EMEA)

Agents: Reyna, Jett

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is a retired Belgian Counter Strike player who is renowned for his distinguished CS: GO career. After proving himself to be one of the best players in CS: GO, ScreaM made the switch to Valorant. He joined Team Liquid's Valorant roster in August 2020 and has been the team's frontman ever since.

Popularly nicknamed "Headshot Machine", ScreaM is a player with superior mechanical skills and top-notch aiming. He is Team Liquid's primary option for a Duelist and one of the best Reyna players in professional Valorant. With his aggressive rifling skills, ScreaM manages to maintain a 1.47 career K/D with his best agent, Reyna.

Throughout 2021, ScreaM enjoyed tournament victories at the Red Bull Home Ground #2 and various stages of VCT 2021 such as EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Finals as well as the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers. At Valorant Champions 2021, ScreaM led his team to a top 4 finish while emerging as one of the tournament's best players.

4) Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Team: Sentinels (NA)

Agents: Jett

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a former Canadian professional CS: GO player who made the switch to pro Valorant after becoming the first North American player to grind his way up to the Radiant ranks (formerly known as "Valorant"). The 20-year-old prodigy joined North American powerhouse Sentinels as a replacement for sinatraa and has since become one of Valorant's best players.

TenZ is recognized for his audacious plays involving his ludicrous mechanical skills, something he developed by playing Call Of Duty and CS: GO as a child. He's been seen using various Duelists throughout the year, with Jett being his most effective pick. As a wielder of the Operator, TenZ is an imminent threat to all of his opposition.

In 2021, Sentinels enjoyed considerable success in the various stages of VCT 2021, earning titles at NA Stage 1: Masters, Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavik and the NA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs. Unfortunately, Sentinels were eliminated in the quarter-finals of Stage 3 Masters Berlin, and the group stage of Valorant Champions 2021.

3) Angelo "keznit" Mori

Team: KRÜ Esports (LATAM)

Agents: Reyna, Breach, Raze

Angelo "keznit" Mori is a Chilean Valorant player who entered the professional Valorant scene in August 2020 with the Chilean organization Australs. He found considerable success with Australs and, later, Wygers Argentina, until he was acquired by KRÜ Esports as a streamer in May 2020. Soon, keznit was offered a spot on the team's starting roster.

keznit has proven his efficiency as a Duelist with agents like Reyna, Jett, and Raze. However, in recent times, he has been seen playing Skye, Breach, and Cypher as well. During the Valorant Champions 2021, KRÜ Esports surprised the entire Valorant community by putting on a remarkable performance. keznit was the driving force of the team and had the second-best ACS (Average Combat Score) among the top 4 teams at Valorant Champions 2021.

In 2021, keznit finished second at the VCT 2021: LATAM South Stage 1 Masters with Wygers Argentina. Ever since joining KRÜ Esports, keznit managed to win all VCT tournaments up until Valorant Champions 2021, where KRÜ Esports managed to earn a top 4 finish.

2) Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Team: Gambit Esports (EMEA)

Agents: Viper, Cypher

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin is a former Russian professional CS: GO player who made the switch to Valorant in June 2020. nAts joined the popular Russian organization Gambit Esports three months later and has successfully planted himself as one of the best players in the world.

Despite being seen in defensive roles, nAts doesn't shy away from frags. He takes on the role of a lurker for Gambit, with his team's plays revolving around his positioning and judgment. His iconic plays on Viper and Cypher are fascinating for players and viewers alike, and have garnered him immense support from various parts of the world.

Gambit Esports finished 2021 with various honors to their name. nAts started his VCT 2021 with a victory at the CIS Stage 1 Masters. After failing to qualify for the Stage 2 Masters, Gambit returned to win the Stage 3 Masters in Berlin. In the Valorant Champions 2021, nAts brought in consistent performances to earn his team a runners-up finish.

1) Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Team: Acend (EMEA)

Agents: Jett, Sage

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek is a Turkish professional Valorant player who entered the scene early in July 2020 with BBL Esports. In March 2021, the 19-year-old was announced as part of the newly formed European organization, Acend. Valorant enthusiasts witnessed cNed flourish and become one of the best players of 2021.

Primarily a Jett player, cNed also enjoys playing as Sage on the launch map Bind. Unlike the archetypal Duelist players in Valorant, cNed plays only one agent from the Duelist class. However, his inhuman reflexes and dynamic use of the Operator make him a true terror in gunfights.

Acend witnessed success at various stages of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. The team debuted in VCT by winning the Europe Stage 1 Masters. To conclude the year-long tournament circuit, cNed and Acend claimed a victory over Gambit Esports to earn the Valorant Champions 2021.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

