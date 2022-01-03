5 best Valorant crosshair settings for 2022 

Valorant is one of the most popular tactical FPS titles in the world as we head into 2022. With over 10 million players actively engaged in the game every month, new techniques and in-game mechanics are constantly developing.

Being a tactical shooter, one of the basic components of a player's gameplay is their crosshair setting and placement. Aside from guiding the player, the perfect crosshair is a vital component that is required to land the most accurate shots on the enemy target.

Each player needs to have a crosshair that they are comfortable with and that matches their particular style of player. This article will take a look at five of the most effective crosshair settings that players can adopt in Valorant.

Top 5 Valorant crosshair settings for accurate aim

Across all elos in Valorant, a good crosshair can help players experience their best time in the game. A good crosshair is ideally one that the player is comfortable with, including the color scheme and size of various elements within the crosshair.

Listed below are a few crosshairs adopted by professional players and members of the Valorant community alike. While the listed crosshair settings might produce the most potent outcome for these professionals, the players who try to adopt these crosshairs might need to tweak the settings to their preference.

5) Shuriken Crosshair

Crosshair color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Crosshair inner lines: 1/3/1/2

Crosshair outer lines: 1/3/3/0

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

4) Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin's Crosshair

Crosshair color: Green

Outlines: On | 1/1

Center Dot: Off

Crosshair inner lines: 1/2/1/2

Crosshair outer lines: 0/0/0/9

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

3) Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik's Crosshair

Crosshair color: Red

Outlines: On | 0.715/1

Center Dot: Off

Crosshair inner lines: 1/2/1/3

Crosshair outer lines: Off

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

2) Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek's Crosshair

Crosshair color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Crosshair inner lines: 1/4/2/0

Crosshair outer lines: Off

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

1) Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom’s Crosshair (Dot)

Crosshair color: Cyan

Outlines: On | 1/1

Center Dot: On | 1/3

Crosshair inner lines: Off

Crosshair outer lines: Off

Movement error: Off

Firing error: Off

Edited by Siddharth Satish