TenZ Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a Valorant player who professionally competes for Sentinels. Aside from Riot's shooter, the Canadian has also made his mark on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, wearing the colors of Cloud9. His transition from CS:GO to Valorant has only highlighted his rise.
TenZ quickly became popular in the Valorant professional scene after making exceptional plays with Agents like Jett and Chamber. His mechanical prowess is second to none.
The Canadian has been a professional Valorant player for a while now. Unsurprisingly, fans are interested in taking a peek at his in-game settings and configurations.
Everything fans need to know about TenZ's Valorant settings
TenZ revealed his new mouse and settings, stepping into 2023. Fans were not shocked as not much from his in-game configuration changed over time. However, there were a few modifications here and there.
TenZ currently has 3.2 million followers on Twitch, with an average viewership of 10,000 viewers. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers-cum-professional players stepping into 2023.
Listed below are TenZ's Valorant settings, with a few more configurations.
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.345
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 276.8
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 1
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Lamzu Atlantis
- Headset: Xtrfy H1
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- Motherboard:
- RAM:
- Case:
- SSD:
- PSU:
- Liquid Cooling:
Streaming and set-up
- Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- Arm: Rode PSA1
- Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR Mini
- Webcam: Logitech C920
- Bungee: ZOWIE Camade
- Macropad: Elgato Stream Deck
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 10
- Color Vibrance: 20
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: On
Picture
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 80
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Graphics card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 60%
Interested readers who want to replicate TenZ's Valorant settings can copy and apply them to their Valorant account. They can do so by navigating to the "Settings" section in-game, where they will find all the necessary options. However, making preferential tweaks to these settings is recommended before copying them completely.