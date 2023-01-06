TenZ Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a Valorant player who professionally competes for Sentinels. Aside from Riot's shooter, the Canadian has also made his mark on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, wearing the colors of Cloud9. His transition from CS:GO to Valorant has only highlighted his rise.

TenZ quickly became popular in the Valorant professional scene after making exceptional plays with Agents like Jett and Chamber. His mechanical prowess is second to none.

The Canadian has been a professional Valorant player for a while now. Unsurprisingly, fans are interested in taking a peek at his in-game settings and configurations.

Everything fans need to know about TenZ's Valorant settings

TenZ revealed his new mouse and settings, stepping into 2023. Fans were not shocked as not much from his in-game configuration changed over time. However, there were a few modifications here and there.

TenZ currently has 3.2 million followers on Twitch, with an average viewership of 10,000 viewers. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers-cum-professional players stepping into 2023.

Listed below are TenZ's Valorant settings, with a few more configurations.

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.345

:0.345 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 276.8

: 276.8 Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Cyan

: Cyan Crosshair Color : #00FFFF

: #00FFFF Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : On

: On Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 3

: 3 Inner Line Thickness : 2

: 2 Inner Line Offset : 0

: 0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error : On

: On Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Mouse Wheel Down

: Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : C

: C Use/Equip Ability 2 : Mouse 4

: Mouse 4 Use/Equip Ability : Mouse 5

: Mouse 5 Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: F

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.8

: 0.8 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution : 1920*1080

: 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : MSAA 2x

: MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering : 2x

: 2x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Lamzu Atlantis

: Lamzu Atlantis Headset : Xtrfy H1

: Xtrfy H1 Keyboard: Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB

Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Motherboard :

: RAM :

: Case :

: SSD :

: PSU :

: Liquid Cooling:

Streaming and set-up

Chair : Secretlab Titan EVO 2022

: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 Microphone : Shure SM7B

: Shure SM7B Arm : Rode PSA1

: Rode PSA1 Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR Mini

TC-Helicon GOXLR Mini Webcam: Logitech C920

Logitech C920 Bungee: ZOWIE Camade

ZOWIE Camade Macropad: Elgato Stream Deck

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Off

Off Black eQualizer: 10

10 Color Vibrance: 20

20 Low Blue Light: 0

0 Instant Mode: On

Picture

Picture Mode: Standard

Standard Brightness: 80

80 Contrast: 60

60 Sharpness: 7

7 Gamma: Gamma 2

2 Color Temperature: Normal

Normal AMA: High

Graphics card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 60%

Interested readers who want to replicate TenZ's Valorant settings can copy and apply them to their Valorant account. They can do so by navigating to the "Settings" section in-game, where they will find all the necessary options. However, making preferential tweaks to these settings is recommended before copying them completely.

