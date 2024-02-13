JitBoyS Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

JitBoyS Valorant settings might just be what you need to improve in this tactical shooter from Riot Games. With a wide variety of options, the title can be a little daunting, especially for beginners trying to work out their settings. In times like these, users can choose to copy settings from pro gamers to get a head start.
This is where Talon Esports' Jittana "JitBoyS" Nokngam's Valorant settings come into play. These settings can be very reliable and beneficial as they have been acquired after intense training and multiple years of experience.
This guide will tell you everything you need to know about JitBoyS Valorant settings.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Everything fans need to know about JitBoyS Valorant settings
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.5
- eDPI: 400
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 3
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Unknown
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow(Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu XSoft
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
JitBoyS mainly plays the role of a Sentinel for his team but has even played as the Initiator Agents, KAY/O and Breach alongside the Controller Agent, Astra when needed. Due to the team's underwhelming performance last year, their roster has seen a major revamp for the 2024 season. This new roster has already debuted at an OFF//SEASON event and will be playing in the upcoming VCT Pacific League.
Please note that while JitBoyS Valorant settings are great for a head start, players will still need to follow a proper aim routine. Watching pro matches is a great way to learn how to aim and improve game sense.
