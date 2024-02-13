JitBoyS Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

JitBoyS Valorant settings might just be what you need to improve in this tactical shooter from Riot Games. With a wide variety of options, the title can be a little daunting, especially for beginners trying to work out their settings. In times like these, users can choose to copy settings from pro gamers to get a head start.

This is where Talon Esports' Jittana "JitBoyS" Nokngam's Valorant settings come into play. These settings can be very reliable and beneficial as they have been acquired after intense training and multiple years of experience.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about JitBoyS Valorant settings.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

JitBoyS at VCT LOCK//IN (Image via Riot Games)

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.5

eDPI: 400

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Unknown

Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow(Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu XSoft

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

JitBoyS mainly plays the role of a Sentinel for his team but has even played as the Initiator Agents, KAY/O and Breach alongside the Controller Agent, Astra when needed. Due to the team's underwhelming performance last year, their roster has seen a major revamp for the 2024 season. This new roster has already debuted at an OFF//SEASON event and will be playing in the upcoming VCT Pacific League.

Please note that while JitBoyS Valorant settings are great for a head start, players will still need to follow a proper aim routine. Watching pro matches is a great way to learn how to aim and improve game sense.

