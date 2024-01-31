benjyfishy Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish is a British Valorant esports player currently playing for Team Heretics. He mainly plays the role of a Sentinel Agent for his team but has also stepped in as a Controller, playing Viper when needed.
benjyfishy started out as a Fortnite pro and played for NRG Esports. He retired from the game's esports on June 24, 2022, to make his mark in Valorant. He continued with NRG as a streamer until he joined Enterprise Esports as a stand-in in December 2022. With them, he competed in the Challengers League East Surge and had a successful stint, earning his team an overall 2nd-place finish in the league, along with a Rookie of the Season accolade for himself.
Later, the franchised EMEA organization, Team Heretics, decided to recruit benjyfishy for their LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) for Champions 2023. Unfortunately, they didn't have a great performance and were eliminated early.
Everything fans need to know about benjyfishy's Valorant settings
For VCT 2024, benjyfishy will continue to play with Team Heretics. This roster has gone through a major revamp for the upcoming season of Valorant esports. This new team participated in the OFF//SEASON VCT event, Red Bull Home Ground #4, but could not qualify for the main event. Mentioned below are benjyfishy's Valorant settings for 2024.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.283
- eDPI: 226.4
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Up
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.098
- Minimap Zoom: 0.8
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: HP Omen 24.5
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: GameSense Radar Benjyfishy
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-11900KF
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS II EXTREME
- RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 32 GB
- Case: LIAN LI PC-011
- SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB
- Power Supply: Corsair RM1000X
- Fans: Corsair iCUE QL120 RGB
- Liquid Cooling: Corsair H150i Pro RGB
Setup & Streaming
- Chair: Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody
- Microphone: AntLion Modmic
- Arm: Rode PSA1
- Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR
- Webcam: Logitech Brio
- Bungee: Fnatic LIFT
With this new roster, Team Heretics does have the potential to be the EMEA region's dark horse. benjyfishy can turn out to be quite the wildcard in the upcoming Valorant season.
