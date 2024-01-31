benjyfishy Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish is a British Valorant esports player currently playing for Team Heretics. He mainly plays the role of a Sentinel Agent for his team but has also stepped in as a Controller, playing Viper when needed.

benjyfishy started out as a Fortnite pro and played for NRG Esports. He retired from the game's esports on June 24, 2022, to make his mark in Valorant. He continued with NRG as a streamer until he joined Enterprise Esports as a stand-in in December 2022. With them, he competed in the Challengers League East Surge and had a successful stint, earning his team an overall 2nd-place finish in the league, along with a Rookie of the Season accolade for himself.

Later, the franchised EMEA organization, Team Heretics, decided to recruit benjyfishy for their LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) for Champions 2023. Unfortunately, they didn't have a great performance and were eliminated early.

Everything fans need to know about benjyfishy's Valorant settings

Expand Tweet

For VCT 2024, benjyfishy will continue to play with Team Heretics. This roster has gone through a major revamp for the upcoming season of Valorant esports. This new team participated in the OFF//SEASON VCT event, Red Bull Home Ground #4, but could not qualify for the main event. Mentioned below are benjyfishy's Valorant settings for 2024.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.283

eDPI: 226.4

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Up

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.098

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: HP Omen 24.5

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: GameSense Radar Benjyfishy

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-11900KF

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Motherboard: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS II EXTREME

RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 32 GB

Case: LIAN LI PC-011

SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB

Power Supply: Corsair RM1000X

Fans: Corsair iCUE QL120 RGB

Liquid Cooling: Corsair H150i Pro RGB

Setup & Streaming

Chair: Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody

Microphone: AntLion Modmic

Arm: Rode PSA1

Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR

Webcam: Logitech Brio

Bungee: Fnatic LIFT

Expand Tweet

With this new roster, Team Heretics does have the potential to be the EMEA region's dark horse. benjyfishy can turn out to be quite the wildcard in the upcoming Valorant season.

For more content like lists and guides, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.