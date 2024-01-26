Surf Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul is a Valorant esports player from Thailand who currently competes for Talon Esports. He has predominantly fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist but also filled in as the Sentinel Agents, Sage, and Chamber, along with the Controller Agent, Astra.

Surf has been competing in Valorant esports since 2022. Prior to joining Talon Esports, he competed under the banner of XERXIA Esports. With the latter, Surf qualified for all the international VCT events of 2022, which included Masters Reykjavík, Copenhagen, and Valorant Champions. This run of success cemented them as a top Pacific team.

Everything fans need to know about Surf's Valorant settings in 2024

Expand Tweet

Cut to 2024, Surf dons the colors of Talon Esports, where he will reunite with his former XERXIA teammate, Crws. This makes him the sixth addition to Talon's newly revamped roster. Mentioned below are Surf's preferred settings for Valorant in 2024.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.175

eDPI: 320

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Mousepad: Steelseries QckHeavy

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset Black

PC Specs

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Surf at VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik 2022 (Image via Riot Games and flickr)

Adopting the above settings can prove beneficial for beginners. However, to master the basics, they must inculcate an arduous practice routine.

Surf's entry into Talon Esports is exciting as Pacific fans finally get to see him back on the stage. With this new squad, he can certainly give tough competition to the rest of the Pacific Valorant teams.

For more lists and guides, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.