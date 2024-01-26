Surf Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul is a Valorant esports player from Thailand who currently competes for Talon Esports. He has predominantly fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist but also filled in as the Sentinel Agents, Sage, and Chamber, along with the Controller Agent, Astra.
Surf has been competing in Valorant esports since 2022. Prior to joining Talon Esports, he competed under the banner of XERXIA Esports. With the latter, Surf qualified for all the international VCT events of 2022, which included Masters Reykjavík, Copenhagen, and Valorant Champions. This run of success cemented them as a top Pacific team.
Everything fans need to know about Surf's Valorant settings in 2024
Cut to 2024, Surf dons the colors of Talon Esports, where he will reunite with his former XERXIA teammate, Crws. This makes him the sixth addition to Talon's newly revamped roster. Mentioned below are Surf's preferred settings for Valorant in 2024.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.175
- eDPI: 320
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: FXAA
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Mousepad: Steelseries QckHeavy
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset Black
PC Specs
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Adopting the above settings can prove beneficial for beginners. However, to master the basics, they must inculcate an arduous practice routine.
Surf's entry into Talon Esports is exciting as Pacific fans finally get to see him back on the stage. With this new squad, he can certainly give tough competition to the rest of the Pacific Valorant teams.
