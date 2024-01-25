CHICHOO Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Shun "CHICHOO" Zhi Wan is a Chinese Valorant esports player who plays for EDward Gaming. He mainly fulfills the role of a Sentinel for his team but has also stepped into the role of Controller Agents like Viper and Omen when needed.
CHICHOO has been with EDG since May 2021. With his incredible mechanical skill and quick reactions, he qualified for many international VCT Masters and Champions events alongside his team.
He was a pivotal part of EDG's first international win against NAVI during VCT Masters Tokyo in 2023. This victory also created history for China as the region got its first international win at a VCT event. CHICHOO and EDward Gaming have been able to conquer and maintain the top spot of Chinese Valorant.
Everything fans need to know about CHICHOO's Valorant settings in 2024
For 2024, CHICHOO has decided to stay with the EDward Gaming. In fact, the entire team is most likely staying together and has only added a 6th player, Muggle. Recently, EDG participated in the OFF//SEASON VCT event, AfreecaTV Valorant League, where they finished in 5th-6th place. Mentioned below are CHICHOO's Valorant settings in 2024.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.105
- eDPI: 168
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 4000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the same
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.896
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: G-Wolves Hati S+ 4k
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 NAVI
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange
The above settings can come in very handy for players who are just starting to learn the game. However, one key thing to note is that they must master the basics by developing their own practice routine.
CHICHOO and EDward Gaming's decision to stay together for VCT 2024 is an interesting one. With so many new teams and the start of the VCT China League, only time can tell if this team will be able to stay at the top of their region.
