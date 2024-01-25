CHICHOO Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Shun "CHICHOO" Zhi Wan is a Chinese Valorant esports player who plays for EDward Gaming. He mainly fulfills the role of a Sentinel for his team but has also stepped into the role of Controller Agents like Viper and Omen when needed.

CHICHOO has been with EDG since May 2021. With his incredible mechanical skill and quick reactions, he qualified for many international VCT Masters and Champions events alongside his team.

He was a pivotal part of EDG's first international win against NAVI during VCT Masters Tokyo in 2023. This victory also created history for China as the region got its first international win at a VCT event. CHICHOO and EDward Gaming have been able to conquer and maintain the top spot of Chinese Valorant.

Everything fans need to know about CHICHOO's Valorant settings in 2024

CHICHOO at Masters Tokyo (Image via Riot Games)

For 2024, CHICHOO has decided to stay with the EDward Gaming. In fact, the entire team is most likely staying together and has only added a 6th player, Muggle. Recently, EDG participated in the OFF//SEASON VCT event, AfreecaTV Valorant League, where they finished in 5th-6th place. Mentioned below are CHICHOO's Valorant settings in 2024.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.105

eDPI: 168

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 4000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Always the same

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.896

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: G-Wolves Hati S+ 4k

Mousepad: Logitech G640 NAVI

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Orange

CHICHOO at Valorant Champions 2023(Image via Riot Games)

The above settings can come in very handy for players who are just starting to learn the game. However, one key thing to note is that they must master the basics by developing their own practice routine.

CHICHOO and EDward Gaming's decision to stay together for VCT 2024 is an interesting one. With so many new teams and the start of the VCT China League, only time can tell if this team will be able to stay at the top of their region.

