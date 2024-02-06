qck's Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

If you are a player looking to improve your in-game performance, qck's Valorant settings might be just what you need. Although the title has 23 playable characters, each with their special abilities, success ultimately depends on out-aiming your enemies. To do so consistently, you need optimized settings, the search for which can be quite hard.

Therefore, looking at players such as qck's Valorant settings can be helpful. This is because they have been playing the game for a very long time and have dedicated analysts, thanks to the organizations they play for, to help them zero in on these details.

This article gives you a closer look at qck's Valorant settings.

Everything fans need to know about qck's Valorant settings

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.22

eDPI: 176

Scoped Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Black

Crosshair Color: #000000

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner length opacity: 1

Inner line length: 3

Inner line thickness 2

Inner line offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: On

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Crosshair Code

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.915

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: On

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White

Mousepad: Yuki Aim Kitsune

Gabriel “qck” Lima is a Brazilian Valorant player who joined LOUD Esports for the 2024 season. He will make his debut with the squad at VCT Americas Kickoff. Last season, he played for FURIA and filled the Sentinel role for his team. However, this year, he might play a different role as LOUD already has Less, one of the best Sentinel players in the world.

Remember that qck's Valorant settings are only a starting point. You must fine-tune the numbers to match your specific needs for the best results.

