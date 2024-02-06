qck's Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

If you are a player looking to improve your in-game performance, qck's Valorant settings might be just what you need. Although the title has 23 playable characters, each with their special abilities, success ultimately depends on out-aiming your enemies. To do so consistently, you need optimized settings, the search for which can be quite hard.
Therefore, looking at players such as qck's Valorant settings can be helpful. This is because they have been playing the game for a very long time and have dedicated analysts, thanks to the organizations they play for, to help them zero in on these details.
This article gives you a closer look at qck's Valorant settings.
Everything fans need to know about qck's Valorant settings
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.22
- eDPI: 176
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Black
- Crosshair Color: #000000
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner length opacity: 1
- Inner line length: 3
- Inner line thickness 2
- Inner line offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: On
- Movement Error Multiplier: 1
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 1
Crosshair Code
0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size:1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.915
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: On
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White
- Mousepad: Yuki Aim Kitsune
Gabriel “qck” Lima is a Brazilian Valorant player who joined LOUD Esports for the 2024 season. He will make his debut with the squad at VCT Americas Kickoff. Last season, he played for FURIA and filled the Sentinel role for his team. However, this year, he might play a different role as LOUD already has Less, one of the best Sentinel players in the world.
Remember that qck's Valorant settings are only a starting point. You must fine-tune the numbers to match your specific needs for the best results.
Check out VCT 2024 schedules:
VCT Americas Kickoff || VCT EMEA Kickoff || VCT Pacific Kickoff