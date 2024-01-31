VCT Americas Kickoff: Schedule, teams, format, and more

VCT Americas Kickoff, consisting of the 10 partner teams and one Ascended team from North and South America, will start on February 16, 2024, and conclude on March 3, 2024. There have been several switch-ups since Valorant Champions 2023 ended in August. This will be the first time fans see their favorite teams in action in the 2024 VCT cycle.

Here's everything you need to know about VCT Americas Kickoff.

VCT Americas Kickoff: Teams and groups

Group divisions in VCT Americas Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Group A

NRG Esports

FURIA

Cloud9

MIBR

Group B

LOUD

Sentinels

Leviatan

100 Thieves

Group C

KRU Esports

G2 Esports

Evil Geniuses

VCT Americas Kickoff: Format

Group Stage

All teams will progress through a double elimination bracket through their respective groups. Evil Geniuses, the best performer from VCT Americas 2023, will be given a bye for their first match.

The winners of each group will make it directly to the Playoff Stage, while the runner-up will head into the Play-in Stage.

Play-in Stage

The second-place teams will face off in a round-robin structure, meaning each team will play the other two teams. The squad with the best results will advance to the Playoff Stage.

Playoff Stage

The remaining four teams will fight it out in a single elimination bracket, and the top two finishers will represent the region at Masters Madrid. The winner of VCT Americas Kickoff will also get preferential seeding at the first international tournament of the year, as well as three Championship Points.

VCT Americas Kickoff: Schedule and results

VCT Americas Kickoff schedule (Image via Riot Games)

Note: This section will be updated as the tournament progresses

Group Stage

A1 - NRG Esports vs FURIA - February 16 - 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

A2 - Cloud9 vs MIBR - February 16 - 5 pm PDT / 2 am CET (next day) / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

B1 - LOUD vs Sentinels - February 17- 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

B2 - Leviatan vs 100 Thieves - February 17 - 5 pm PDT / 2 am CET (next day) / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

C1 - KRU Esports vs G2 Esports - February 18 - 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

A3 - Loser of A1 vs Loser of A2 - February 19 - 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

B3 - Loser of B1 vs Loser of B2 - February 19 - 5 pm PDT / 2 am CET (next day) / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

A4 - Winner of A1 vs Winner of A2 - February 23 - 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

B4 - Winner of B1 vs Winner of B2 - February 23 - 5 pm PDT / 2 am CET (next day) / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

C2 - Evil Geniuses vs Winner of C1 - February 24 - 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

A5 - Loser of A4 vs Winner of A3 - February 25 - 12 pm PDT / 9 pm CET / 1:30 pm IST (next day) / 5:00 am JST (next day)

B5 - Loser of B4 vs Winner of B3 - February 25 - 3 pm PDT / 12 am CET (next day) / 4:30 pm IST (next day) / 8:00 am JST (next day)

C3 - Loser of C2 vs Loser of C1 - February 25 - 6 pm PDT / 3 am CET (next day) / 7:30 pm IST (next day) / 11:00 am JST (next day)

Play-in Stage

Winner of A5 vs Winner of B5 - February 26 - 12 pm PDT / 9 pm CET / 1:30 pm IST (next day) / 5:00 am JST (next day)

Winner of A5 vs Winner of C3 - February 26 - 3 pm PDT / 12 am CET (next day) / 4:30 pm IST (next day) / 8:00 am JST (next day)

Winner of B5 vs Winner of C3 - February 26

Playoff Stage

Group Winner vs Play-in Team - March 2 - 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

Group Winner vs Group Winner - March 2 - 5 pm PDT / 2 am CET (next day) / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

Grand Final - March 3 - 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 pm IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

VCT Americas Kickoff: Livestream details

You can watch VCT Americas Kickoff on the following platforms:

ENGLISH

PORTUGUESE

SPANISH

