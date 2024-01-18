VCT 2024 format: All leagues and teams, qualification requirements, Championship Points, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour 2024, or VCT 2024, will kick off soon, and Riot Games has revealed the format that will be followed this year. Three tournaments will take place at the International Leagues — Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China — and the tour will see three global tournaments as well. A new concept called Championship Points will determine which teams play in these global competitions.

Overall, although the video released by the Valorant developer explaining the VCT 2024 season is only two-and-half-minutes long, it is packed with information. This article will break everything down for you.

All teams in VCT 2024

All teams in VCT 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

VCT Americas VCT EMEA VCT Pacific VCT China Sentinels Fnatic ZETA DIVISION All Gamers Cloud9 Team Liquid Detonation Gaming Bilibili Gaming 100 Thieves Team Vitality Gen.G EDward Gaming NRG Karmine Corp T1 FunPlus Phoenix Evil Geniuses Team Heretics DRX JD Gaming FURIA GIANTX Team Secret Nova Esports LOUD NAVI Paper Rex Titan Esports Club MIBR FUT Esports Rex Regum Qeon Trace Esports KRU Esports BBL Esports Talon Esports TYLOO Leviatán KOI Global Esports Wolves Esports G2 Esports Gentle Mates Bleed Esports Dragon Ranger Gaming

VCT 2024 tournament roadmap

Valorant Champions Tour 2024 tournament roadmap (Image via Riot Games)

The season will start in February with Kickoff tournaments in the Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China. These tournaments will conclude on March 2, 2024. The teams that finish first and second here will participate in Masters Madrid. This is the first global tournament of 2024 and will take place in mid-March. It will determine the frontrunners for the world championship title for this year.

April 2024 will mark the first stage of league play in the four International Leagues. The top three finishers from this phase will qualify for Masters Shanghai, set to be held in May 2024. This will be the first international Valorant event to take place in China.

Subsequently, the second stage of the International Leagues will take place, from which the top three finishers — alongside the team with the highest Championship Points in the League — will advance to Valorant Champions 2024.

Taking place in August 2024, Valorant Champions 2024 will have 16 participants, one of whom will be declared the world champion.

What are Championship Points in VCT 2024

Championship points are designed to reward teams for displaying strong performances in every match they play, making each series count. These points will ultimately decide which of the 11 squads from every region make it to Champions 2024.

For every match they win during the two stages of the International Leagues, the team will get one point. Additionally, the winner of each league will be awarded three extra points.

The top team from each regional Kickoff tournament will be awarded three points as well. Moreover, three points will be granted to the winner of Masters Madrid and Masters Shanghai, respectively.

The team from each International League with the highest points will punch their ticket to Valorant Champions 2024.