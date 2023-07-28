Valorant Masters 2024 is going to be held in China

Valorant's Asian fan base will be delighted to hear Riot Games' recent update. It has been announced that the Masters event for 2024 will be held in Shanghai, China. It will also celebrate the one-year anniversary of Valorant's release in the respective country.

VCT 2023 saw a complete shift in its esports system as it headed towards franchising. This led to the three regions hosting their own leagues with ten teams each. The winning teams would then qualify for these international Masters events.

Riot Games has announced that Valorant Champions Tour Masters 2024 will be held in Shanghai

Riot Games made the announcement through their social media channels and caught everyone by surprise. It is said to take place in late Spring 2024.

The story for Masters being held in Shanghai is somewhat similar to the recent Tokyo event. In the early time of VCT, Japan was struggling as a region. Many would consider them one of the weakest regions in the VCT. That perspective changed in 2021. Japan's ZETA DIVISION had an incredible run in VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik in 2022, finishing in third place.

This generated much interest for Valorant in Japan and secured its position as a region to be feared. Ultimately, this led to the 2023 Masters Event to be held in Tokyo, which saw a very positive reception.

The Chinese VCT teams made their first appearance in 2022, with EDward Gaming making it to Valorant Champions, Istanbul. While the team was eliminated quite early on in the event, they definitely showed a lot of potential. VCT LOCK//IN in 2023 also had somewhat similar results despite two Chinese teams representing this time.

That said, Masters Tokyo changed the storyline of Chinese Valorant. EDward Gaming had a memorable run as they got their first international win and even qualified for the Playoffs. As more Chinese teams continued to participate in VCT, the Chinese audience for the game grew even further.

On top of this, the game also had a very successful beta phase, followed by a full release in China. The players there were welcomed with the release of the Ignite bundle, and the Prime collection was also made available to their store.

Riot Games is taking many steps to truly achieve its global esport dream. Additionally, China has been an incredible inclusion in the VCT. The game is already growing at an exceeding rate. With the level of talent and caliber that Chinese teams are bringing to these events, the region can be expected to be one of the top ones in the near future.