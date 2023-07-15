How much does the Ignite Capsule cost in Valorant?

Valorant finally came out in China after the game's global release back in 2020. To mark this moment in the game's history, Riot Games announced a brand-new skin collection consisting of only a melee skin as well as other peripheral cosmetic items such as player cards, titles, and sprays. The Ignite Capsule was initially believed to be a China-exclusive release to celebrate Valorant's launch in that region.

However, it was soon confirmed by this title's official Twitter account that the bundle would be available globally alongside the Neo Frontier collection. That said, Valorant players might be wondering how much the Ignite Capsule is going to cost them. This article will answer that question.

Global price and other details of Ignite Capsule in Valorant

The Ignite Capsule, which comprises two variants of a Chinese fan-inspired melee weapon skin, will cost you 4,710 VP. There's also something noteworthy about this cosmetic.

More often than not, bundles have four skins for guns and one for the knife. The price of such collections is determined by the four firearm cosmetics. When you buy one of these bundles, you're basically paying for the gun skins and getting its melee item for free. If you were to purchase the knife cosmetic separately, it would cost you twice as much as one gun skin.

This suggests that Valorant's Ignite Fan, which is the only item you get for spending 4,710 on its bundle, is super expensive.

A couple of things to remember when buying this Ignite Capsule collection is that it is an exclusive launch like the Champions skins. Therefore, it will never return to the shop or enter your Night Market rotation.

What is included in the Ignite capsule in Valorant?

Help us celebrate the launch of VALORANT in China by bringing some heat to your collection with the IGNITE Capsule.



The IGNITE Capsule will include both Variants of the fan Melee–hitting your Shop soon.

The Ignite Capsule consists of one melee skin with two variants: Huang and Feng. Huang is the base variant, wherein the skin is like a knife. To unfurl the fan-like structure, you have to upgrade it with 10 Radianite Points. On spending another 15 Radianite Points, you can unlock the Purple Feng variant of this item.

The collection also comes with two-player cards and sprays. One of either is based on the Huang style, while the other is based on Feng. Players who buy the Ignite Capsule will also get two player titles: "Fire-Born" and "Flex."

How much longer is the Ignite Capsule available in Valorant?

Celebrate VALORANT's launch in China by adding some heat to your collection with the transforming IGNITE Melee.



The IGNITE Capsule will include both Variants of the Melee–hitting your Shop soon.

This bundle came to Riot Games' tactical shooter after the arrival of Patch 7.01. It was made available for global players to purchase on July 15, 2023. Currently, the Ignite Capsule is available in the Valorant shop alongside the Neo Frontier skin bundle.

The former will stay in the shop for 20 more days at the time of writing. Therefore, you can expect it to be around till August 4, 2023. That is right before VCT Champions 2023, which is set to kick off on August 6, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The release of the 2023 edition of the Champions bundle will most likely coincide with Valorant's Ignite Capsule, leaving its shop rotation. This means players will get access to two exclusive skin collections back-to-back.