Valorant's Chinese-themed Ignite capsule set to launch globally soon

The Ignite Fan or the Kitana knife skin in Valorant was announced to be the third fan skin in the game during the initial reveal of the brand-new server for China after a three-year wait. The skin quickly caught players' attention worldwide for its unique design and great visual effects. However, they were disappointed to learn this was an exclusive skin to the Chinese server.

Recent developments have debunked the special status of the Ignite Fan. The Ignite capsule set will reportedly be released globally instead of being exclusive to the Chinese server.

Valorant's Ignite Fan skin will release worldwide

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated THE FIRE FAN IS NOW CONFIRMED BY RIOT TO BE AVAILABLE TO ALL VALORANT PLAYERS!



The Fire Fan will be available to all Players on July 14.

According to the statement given by Valorant China on their official website, the Ignite capsule will be released worldwide on July 14, 2023, as a commemoration of the game's launch in China. The Ignite capsule bundle will include the highly sought-after Ignite Fan along with a couple of player cards and a spray.

The exact price of the bundle and the knife skin is yet to be revealed. Another important aspect to remember is that this skin will not return during the Night Market or in the daily shop. This makes it an extremely rare skin similar to the 2021 and 2022 Champions Collection Bundle.

Players will have to make sure that they purchase the bundle or the knife skin before the duration of the collection expires. However, judging by the initial reactions to this huge news, they will surely buy the bundle in no time.

The Fire Fan skin's gameplay was also showcased a few days ago. The skin features the fan having magical flames giving it a finishing touch.

The flames are also visibly moving while inspecting and give a fiery look to the attack animation. The fan also comes with purple and white chroma, giving a more majestic and divine feel.

Overall, this is incredibly exciting news for Valorant players worldwide. There has been a scarcity when it comes to fan-themed knives in the game and adding a catchy and cool-looking knife skin will help players diversify their skin collection.

