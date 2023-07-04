Valorant Champions 2023 bundle: Reveal date, expected price, skins, and more

As we approach another iteration of the Valorant Champions, fans of Riot Games' 5v5 online competitive shooter are eagerly waiting for information regarding the exclusive cosmetic bundle that accompanies the annual event. The event-themed Collection Bundle is one of the most premium skin collections that come out every year, featuring upgrades, animations, kill banners, and more.

The culmination of the ongoing VCT, Valorant Champions, is scheduled to begin later next month on August 6. Sixteen best teams from around the world will meet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to battle it out for the title of the champions. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on August 26.

When will the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle be revealed?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT This is where champions are made.



VALORANT Champions 2023 is coming to Los Angeles in August. It all starts at the Shrine Expo Hall and ends at the Kia Forum. Get the details with Anna and Leo. This is where champions are made.VALORANT Champions 2023 is coming to Los Angeles in August. It all starts at the Shrine Expo Hall and ends at the Kia Forum. Get the details with Anna and Leo. https://t.co/YhCOrboRnc

The Champions 2023 Collection bundle will be officially revealed later this month on July 31. The upcoming tournament was teased in a montage video showcased at the Anime Expo.

Carrie Dunn, Riot's Creative Head of Esports, and Eric Margusity, VCT's Creative Director, revealed a trailer containing bits from past years' music videos and the upcoming one. This year's music video will also be released on July 31, and this reportedly came up at the end of the aforementioned montage.

Riot Games has so far shied away from sharing any official information regarding the exclusive Champions 2023 Collection bundle. No concrete confirmation has been provided regarding the release date or its possible contents.

When might the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle be released?

The past two bundles were released around a week before the commencement of the annual tournament. The Champions 2022 bundle was released on August 23, 2022, and the tournament began on August 31. The Champions 2021 bundle was released on November 24, 2021, and the tournament began on December 1.

Following suit, the Champions 2023 Collection bundle will likely see the light of day on August 1, right after its official reveal on July 31.

Valorant Champions 2023 bundle expected price

Although there has been no official confirmation, it is likely that the upcoming exclusive bundle will be priced around 6260 VP. The Champions 2022 bundle marked a price of 6167 VP, and the Champions 2021 bundle had a price of 6263 VP.

The steep price is justified not only by the unique animations packaged into the bundle but also because 50% of the net proceeds are distributed among the participating teams at the Valorant Champions. This allows fans to feel they are also supporting their favorite teams by buying the Collection bundle.

Furthermore, the skins of the Champions Collection bundles do not make a return to the Night Market. They are exclusive in the truest sense of the word. This increases the appeal of these bundles to fans as they know they won't get another chance at procuring them.

The earlier two Champions Collection bundles featured the following:

2022: Phantom and Butterfly Knife

2021: Vandal and Karambit

We will update this article as soon as more information regarding price and content is revealed by Riot Games.

Poll : 0 votes