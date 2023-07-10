5 Valorant skins with the best kill sounds

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person shooter created by Riot Games. While the title is available for anyone to play, it incorporates microtransactions that involve real money in order to obtain cosmetics. These are one of the most popular and sought after aspects in the game as they tend to look cool and give guns unique visual and audio effects. Some players even justify that owning skins makes them aim better.

An important aspect of any weapon skin in Valorant is the kill sound that it brings along. It is heard after a player secures an elimination. Some of the skinlines change these audios and banners in line with the theme of the collection. This article will list the five best kill sounds in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Araxys, Oni, Reaver, and 2 more Valorant skins with the best kill sounds

1) Prime

Prime is one of the most iconic skinlines in Valorant. The first iteration was one of the earliest in the title and its immense popularity made Riot Games release a second version of the bundle.

One of the main reasons for the success of the Prime skinline is its incredibly clean kill sound. The kill sounds for each elimination, along with the ace, gives a sense of superiority and domination, while being extremely smooth. These factors make it one of the best collections in Valorant.

2) Araxys

Araxys is a fairly new addition to the skin collections in Valorant, but has quickly caught the attention of a lot of players for its powerful yet unique look. The skinline currently consists of an Operator, Vandal, Shorty, Bulldog, and the Araxys Bio Harvester.

A striking feature of this skinline is its extremely powerful kill sound. The audio is otherwordly and gives feelings of dread and hopelesness. As such, it has become a highly sought-after skin collection.

3) Oni

The Oni skin collection is a timeless classic in Valorant. It features a simple yet aesthetically pleasing visual with the titular Oni face being featured on all the offered guns. Its high popularity saw Riot make a second version.

Despite the guns having faintly unique bullet sounds, the selling part of the Oni collection is its incredible kill sound. The skins incorporate a calm yet majestic and demonic sound effect to create a phenomenal kill sound that has attracted plenty of Valorant players to this day.

4) Reaver

Reaver is another skin that has been present in Valorant since the early days, along with Prime and Oni. The skinline incorporates gothic and horror elements to create a very cool looking collection. A large amount of players often use the Reaver Vandal for the satisfaction of crisp one-taps.

Another asset of this iconic skin collection is its fantastic kill sound. The sounds are marked by a haunting bell that progressively increases in pitch with each kill. The ace sound delivers a doomsday-like bell toll, making it extremely satisfying to listen to.

5) Prelude to Chaos

Prelude to Chaos is a unique and ambitious skinline. It has heavy references to the popular video game franchise, DOOM, and has stunning visuals that make it one of the most popular collections in Valorant.

A standout feature in the Prelude to Chaos bundle is the kill sound. The sound effects after each kill in this skinline is unlike any other in the game as they utilize guitar riffs that slowly rise with each kill. The heavy metal sound gives off a dystopian vibe, which makes it a charming skin collection.

