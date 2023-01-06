How much does Valorant's Araxys skin collection cost?

Riot Games is set to release a new skin line called the Araxys in Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 on January 10, which is when EP 6 comes out. The developers have always introduced top-of-the-line bundles with each fresh season, and the upcoming one is not going to be any different.

The Araxys collection features five fascinating weapon skins, and this article will include all the details readers need to know about it. If this skin line is a sign of things to come in the new season, Valorant fans are in for a ride in Episode 6: Revelation. Here's how much the upcoming bundle costs.

Price and other details regarding Araxys collection in Valorant

The entire Araxys bundle will be available for 8,700 VP in the Valorant store. However, fans can also purchase its items separately. Each gun skin will cost around 2,175 VP, and the melee cosmetic can be purchased for 4,350 VP. Fans can also acquire a card for 345 VP and a gun buddy for 475 VP. Lastly, the spray in the bundle will cost 325 VP.

All weapons and items included in Araxys bundle

The Araxys collection will feature a total of five weapon skins for Valorant players to enjoy. Upon purchasing the entire bundle, fans can expect the melee item for free, along with some other cosmetics. However, one must be aware that this collection is not eligible for Valorant Night Market as it crosses the basic price threshold.

For those who might not know, this marketplace is a special limited-time event where every player can get a total of six random skins at a discounted price. It is separate from the in-game store and even has a different page. The Night Market has certain limitations in terms of the cosmetic collections it features;.only low-to-medium cost bundles are available here.

The Araxys bundle will include the following weapon skins:

Araxys Vandal

Araxys Operator

Araxys Shorty

Araxys Bulldog

Araxys Bio Harvester (melee)

Apart from the above, players will receive these cosmetics as well:

Araxys Gun Buddy

Araxys Card

Araxys Spray

What variants will the Araxys collection have?

Araxys will feature three Variants for each weapon skin in the collection. They are as follows:

Purple Variant (Purple Finisher and Kill Banner)

Black/Red Variant (Black/Red Finisher and Kill Banner)

Gray Variant (Gray Finisher and Kill Banner)

The Araxys bundle will also offer four upgradable levels for each gun skin. Players can unlock them through Radianite Points in-game. Gamers can earn RP through Battle Passes. The Araxys Bio Harvester will also have similar variants but with only two upgradable levels that players can increase through Radianite Points.

Riot Games has hyped up the playerbase with repeated teasers and social media posts regarding Episode 6. Apart from the new collection, Valorant players can expect a variety of cosmetics and other content, such as a fresh map in the new season.

