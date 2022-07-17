Valorant leaks reveal potential Reaver 2.0 skin collection featuring Karambit, Phantom, and more

Valorant players may get to see the new Reaver 2.0 skin bundle in the in-game store if recent leaks are to be believed. The release of regular content in the form of weapon skins, updates, new maps and game modes has kept the game alive.

Riot Games has kept the community engaged with regular updates and an active Esports scene. Valorant's eighth map, Pearl, was made available to players around the world on June 22 with the launch of Episode 5. A ton of content was added with the update, such as the Seasonal Battlepass and a wide variety of weapon skins and cosmetics.

With this new leak of the Valorant Reaver 2.0 skin bundle, let's go into specifics such as the featured weapons, price, and release date.

New bundle leak in Valorant, Reaver 2.0

Riot Games generates revenue from selling skins and Battlepass in the game as it is a free-to-play (F2P) game. New skin bundles are introduced to the in-game store every few weeks and players can buy them in exchange for Valorant Points (VP) which can be bought from the in-game store for real money.

i hope this knife is real bro 🤤 not sure if its real but apparently the new valorant bundle is Reaver 2.0i hope this knife is real bro 🤤 not sure if its real but apparently the new valorant bundle is Reaver 2.0 👀🔥 i hope this knife is real bro 🤤 https://t.co/05xdDoPVKS

A well-known data miner who goes by the alias xtr_cs on Twitter first leaked an image of the Reaver 2.0 weapon which showcased the Reaver Phantom skin variant. Consecutive leaks have revealed a bit more information about other weapons included in the Reaver 2.0 bundle.

However, the leaks must be taken with a pinch of salt as Riot hasn’t officially confirmed anything about this new skin bundle.

The leaked bundle resembles the original Reaver skin bundle in appearance with purple as the predominant default color. Players can expect the variants to be the same in appearance as the original Reaver bundle. Phantom, Odin, and melee weapon's skins are the ones that have been included in the Reaver 2.0 bundle.

Reaver 2.0 Phantom

Reaver Phantom Skin (Image via xtr_cs)

Reaver 2.0 Odin

Reaver 2.0 Odin (Image via ValorantUpdates)

Reaver 2.0 Melee

Reaver 2.0 Melee (Image via ValorantUpdates)

Guardian, Operator, Vandal, and Sheriff skins were part of the original Reaver bundle and as the developers rarely repeat any skins in the subsequent iteration of the bundle, players should not expect these weapons to be included in the bundle.

The Reaver 2.0 bundle has three variants that are white, red, and black as per the leaked images.It may feature sprays and player cards, although details are yet to be revealed.

The leaker has revealed that the Reaver 2.0 bundle is a Premium Edition bundle, although the price list has not been revealed officially. If the leak is to be believed, the total cost of the bundle will be around 7,000VP. The skins would cost 1,775VP if purchased separately.

It is possible that the next skin bundle to be realized after the Sarmad skin bundle will be the Reaver 2.0. Players may need to wait a while to get any confirmation on the said cosmetics' release date.

