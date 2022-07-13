Valorant Sarmad skin bundle: Expected release date, price, and more 

While there's no official release date for the Valorant Sarmad skin bundle yet, there's a high chance it will be available in the game this Thursday, July 14. The Prelude to Chaos bundle is currently in the Featured section in the store. According to the timer on the item, it's scheduled to leave the store on July 14. This is just speculation for now. The release date for this bundle might also be deferred to a later date.

That said, the Sarmad skin bundle, like most other skin bundles, doesn't feature skins for all the weapons available in the game. Only a select few weapons in Valorant will be receive skin from this bundle. The weapons included in this bundle are as follows:

Frenzy

Spectre

Phantom

Vandal

Blade of Serket (Melee)

Interestingly enough, the Blade of Serket contains an additional level. At the first level, players can only wield one blade. Once the item is leveled up, players can wield a blade in each of their hands.

Codenamed 'Egypt,' the weapons in the Sarmad skin bundle don't have any additional animation features. Keeping that in mind, each of the weapons in the bundle is priced at 1250 VP.

Since the melee looks the coolest and has an additional level, it's priced at 2550 VP. All the weapons would set players back a whopping 7550 VP if bought individually. However, if these items are purchased as a bundle, players will receive all these skins for 5100 VP only in Valorant.

Considering that the weapons don't have additional animations, this price is somewhat justified. Moreover, the guns aren't bulky, as seen with the Xenohunter Skin bundle, and it's unlikely that the community will dislike this bundle.

Valorant Sarmad skin bundle will be available for at least two weeks after it goes live

It will be interesting to see how the community reacts to this set once the skins go live in the game. Moreover, the melee is one of the coolest-looking items in the entire set. So there's a high chance that players will want to get their hands on that, even if they don't purchase the entire bundle in Valorant.

Since Valorant is a shooting game, it's only natural that guns have a big role to play. Being a first-person shooter, the game doesn't have much to offer regarding character skin. Thus, weapon skins are some of the most sought-after items in the game.

These weapon skins are purely cosmetic. They do not offer any additional benefits in terms of gameplay. Some skin lines like the Xenohunter skin line that the community dubbed as pay to lose, but that's probably one of the only exceptions.

