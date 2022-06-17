Valorant Prelude to Chaos skin bundle: All levels, variants, weapons and more

Valorant's new skin bundle, Prelude to Chaos, will arrive with the release of the Patch 5.0 update.

The Prelude to Chaos will drop alongside Episode 5 - Dimension and the new underwater theme map from Portugal, set in Omega Earth, Pearl. Riot Games developers have always set a unique theme for every skinline.

Similarly, for the Prelude to Chaos, they have set an edgy and chaotic concept formed by fire and destruction. The dark and sci-fi theme of the skinline will bring a new thunderous experience to the players.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Join us for Dia do Santuário–a celebration of PEARL: The wonder beneath the waves. Join us for Dia do Santuário–a celebration of PEARL: The wonder beneath the waves. https://t.co/7zR9zMiuY5

The new Valorant skin bundle has some attractive features including kill banner finisher, visual and sound effects, along with transformation. Also, the melee skin for the bundle is a two-handed sword.

All about Valorant's Prelude to Chaos skin bundle

The Prelude to Chaos brings the same dark feel as of the Reaver skin line that gained massive popularity among the Valorant fan base. However, Riot Games developers never brought a similar theme to sci-fi.

This skin bundle brings both the dark and sci-fi themes together. To this, Sean Marino, Associate Art Director at Riot Games' Valorant stated:

"We noticed that a lot of players loved the Reaver skins but we didn’thave a sci-fi skin that hit the same dark tone as Reaver."

Weapons

The skin bundle consists of the following items, including five weapon skins, along with a gun buddy and a spray:

Blade of Chaos Sword Meele

Prelude to Chaos Vandal

Prelude to Chaos Operator

Prelude to Chaos Shorty

Prelude to Chaos Stinger

Prelude to Chaos gun buddy

Prelude to Chaos spray

Levels and Variants

One can upgrade the skin level and variants using Radianite Points (RP) in the game. There are three variants for all the weapons.

Melee

Below are the levels and variants for the new Blade of Chaos Sword Melee:

Level 1 - Two-handed sword

Level 2 - Custom idle, equip, inspect, and swipes visual effects and audio

Variant 1 - Green/Red Variant

Variant 2 - Silver/Green Variant

Variant 3 - Blue Variant

Guns

Below are the levels and variants for the new Prelude to Chaos weapon skins:

Level 1 - Custom model

Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash effects and firing audio

Level 3 - Custom idle, equip, reload, and inspect animations, visual effects, and audio

Level 4 - Kill Banner and Finisher

Variant 1 - Green/Red Variant

Variant 2 - Silver/Green Variant

Variant 3 - Blue Variant

The skinline is set in the Exclusive Edition (XE) Tier, which makes the entire bundle cost 8,700 VP (Valorant Points). Players can get VPs in exchange for real-life currency and further purchase skins with them.

One can also buy the weapon skins individually in case they don't want to purchase the entire bundle.

Once the Prelude to Chaos skin bundle drops with Patch 5.0, on June 22, 2022, players can go to their Valorant Store and purchase it. Along with that, they can also queue into the game to experience the upcoming eighth map, Pearl, and grind the Episode 5 Act 1 battlepass to gain in-game rewards.

