Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market will go live soon: Start time, end date, and more

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 started last month, and players have received some exciting new changes with the introduction of the chapter of the game. The developers have received a warm response from the players after the introduction of the patch 5.0 update.

However, the developers are ready again with another new update, and the new patch 5.01 update will go live in the game in the next few hours. They have already released the patch notes with detailed information about the upcoming patch.

Meanwhile, they also shared the good news with the players as the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market is expected to go live in the next few days. This information has already excited players as they will get another opportunity to purchase their beloved weapon skins at a discounted price.

Several trusted sources and data miners have already leaked the time frame of the upcoming Night Market. Some gamers will want to know about the upcoming Night Market.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market is expected to go live in the third week of July

Every Act, Valorant brings the Night Market to offer the players some of their favorite weapon skins at a discounted price.

How it works

The Night Market in Valorant is a collection of six weapon skins in the game store. All the items in this collection are selected randomly and are exclusive to every individual player in the game. The prices of the items are cheaper than their actual cost. However, the price is also randomly decided and completely depends on the players' luck.

The items in the Night Market are from any weapon skin bundle from the previous Act of the game. Only the skins that were introduced in the current Act and with Battlepass will not be available in the Night Market. However, players can also get exclusive Melee weapon skins at a cheaper price with this as well.

All weapon skins from different price tiers, such as Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins, can all appear in this Night Market. Each player will get at least two weapon skins from the Premium Edition or higher tiers. However, there will be a maximum of two offers for the weapons of the same tier.

Players can purchase all these items from the exclusive temporary store by spending VPs (the in-game currency of Valorant). To recharge their in-game wallets, they must spend their real-life currency through various payment methods.

Start date

As per some trusted sources, the upcoming Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market is expected to go live on July 20, 2022. However, Riot is yet to confirm the date.

End date

The Night Market stays live for 12-14 days in the game. This time, it will not be an exception. The upcoming Night Market will end on August 2, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far