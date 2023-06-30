Valorant Deadlock guide: All ability timings and how to use them effectively in any scenario

Deadlock is the latest Agent to be introduced in Valorant. The fifth Sentinel in Riot Games' first-person shooter brings her futuristic technology to the playing grounds of Valorant as she looks to make a name for herself. Deadlock's abilities revolve around gadgets focused on disrupting enemies and helping her allies gain more space and freedom to explore other areas of the map.

Deadlock's trusty equipments allow her to bunker down a site and buy enough time for her team to arrive. Alternatively, she has the potential to shut them all down on her own as well.

How to utilize Deadlock's advanced technology effectively in different scenarios in Valorant

Deadlock is a Valorant Agent designed to stop enemies from overwhelming a particular area of the map. The Sentinel's cutting-edge technology consists of sensor traps, nanowires, and deployable barriers, which enable her to do this exact task.

Deadlock is perfect in scenarios where the fight comes to her. However, the Norwegian's utility also sets up plays when used properly. This makes her a versatile Sentinel when mastered. This article will list Deadlock's abilities and their uses in various scenarios Valorant.

Barrier Mesh (E/Signature ability)

Barrier Mesh is Deadlock's signature ability. Deadlock throws a disc that generates multiple barriers which restrict movement. The disc takes three seconds to generate the barriers upon landing. The barriers last thirty seconds if unbroken and do not recharge like most signature abilities. It also spawns orbs, with the central orb being the hardest to take down.

This is Deadlock's best ability by far. The stalling potential and the ability to make enemies reposition away from key angles make it a very strong ability. The barriers are also quite tanky as its orbs take many bullets to destroy. Barrier Mesh is best used to stall fast site executes to force enemies to take uncomfortable spots or block important scouting abilities.

Sonic Sensor (Q ability)

Sonic Sensor is one of the two abilities that Deadlock can purchase every round. The ability can be bought twice, with each use costing 200 credits. Once deployed, the sensor traps cover a horizontal radius and let out a concussive blast when it detects sounds such as gunfire and footsteps.

This stun lasts for 3.5 seconds. The traps have 20HP and a brief windup before unleashing the stun like a Breach Fault Line.

Sonic Sensor is an interesting ability. It cannot be treated like a Cypher Tripwire where players can toss them out and forget about watching the flank. Enemies can completely bypass this by walking.

Sonic Sensor shines more on the defensive side when set up correctly in the sites where Deadlock wants to anchor down. It can completely negate site rushes and force teams to approach Deadlock's site in a different manner.

GravNet (C ability)

GravNet is the second ability that Deadlock can purchase before the start of a round. This is a single-use ability that costs 200 credits. It allows Deadlock to throw a net that explodes upon landing. Enemies caught in the impact radius are forced to crouch. The impact zone lasts for six seconds, and enemies must remove their bindings, similar to being tagged by a Cypher Spycam.

GravNet is definitely Deadlock's weakest ability. The concept of this ability is pretty interesting, but its impact is not substantial. Enemies crouched are still able to shoot back and trade. However, lineups can be devised to get maximum value from this ability with other high-impact utilities such as Raze's Paint Shells and Gekko's Mosh Pit.

GravNet is best used to fend off site executions by placing them on chokepoints. This forces enemies to think twice before pushing in, as the crouched movement can disorient a team when caught off-guard.

Annihilation (X/Ultimate Ability)

Annihilation is Deadlock's Ultimate ability which costs seven ultimate points to use. Upon activation, Deadlock has ten seconds to fire a burst of nanowires which cocoons the enemy caught in its radius. The cocooned enemy will be pulled into a path and die if they reach the end. The duration remains the same regardless of distance. The cocoon has 600HP, and teammates of the cocooned player must shoot it to free them.

Annihilation is the coolest ability in Deadlock's kit. The ability is extremely unique in the world of Valorant and is an innovative concept. The ultimate is also potent in various scenarios and is a highly versatile tool. Players can use this ability to pick off enemies to secure a man advantage or have a strong post-plant scenario to prevent enemies from defusing the spike.

It is also very strong in a 1v1 scenario unless the enemy can dodge it in time. Annihilation is one of the best ultimates in the game, especially when paired with Barrier Mesh and makes Deadlock a powerful Agent in the post-plant situation.

Overall, Deadlock is a Sentinel serving a particular niche quite prevalent in the lower ranks of Valorant. The Norwegian will be a fun Agent for Valorant players looking for more agency, as they can create certain set-plays with her utility. Valorant players will have plenty of time in this episode to get accustomed to Deadlock's presence.

Poll : 0 votes