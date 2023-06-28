5 best counters for Deadlock in Valorant

Deadlock is the latest Agent released in Valorant. The Norwegian is the fifth Sentinel to be introduced to the game. Her abilities primarily focus on anchoring down specific areas of the map and preventing a heavy rush from the enemy team. Deadlock is also a great Agent in the post-plant scenario as she can block off specific angles with her Barrier Mesh and eliminate single targets with her ultimate, Annihilation.

However, with every Valorant Agent comes specific counters focused on neutralizing their play style. Deadlock is no exception, as specific Initiators and Duelists have the capability to nullify her powers. This article will list the five best counters players can use against Deadlock.

Jett, Sage, and three other Agents that serve as good counters for Deadlock in Valorant

1) Jett

Jett is one of the most popular Duelists in Valorant. Her exceptional mobility and fun playstyle make her a favorite for many players. Jett's mobility is the prime reason that she counters Deadlock very well.

Jett's Updraft and Tailwind abilities allow her to bypass Barrier Mesh and escape her Sonic Sensor concussions. It also helps her dodge the Annihilation ultimate. To top it all off, she can dash away if caught inside the Gravnet.

2) KAY/O

KAY/O is a versatile and powerful Initiator in Valorant. The futuristic robot's abilities focus on disrupting enemy utility and creating space for his team. His flashes and molly are some of the best space-creating abilities in the game.

Every utility in KAY/O's ability kit can pass through Deadlock's Barrier Mesh. His ZERO/POINT and NULL/CMD can nullify her presence as an anti-rush Sentinel and renders her abilities useless.

3) Raze

Raze is one of the most chaotic Agents in Valorant. All of her abilities revolve around fast movement and explosive utility. Raze's Paint Shells allow her to quickly clear angles while her Blast Pack enables her to travel ridiculous distances in record time.

Like Jett, Raze can bypass Barrier Mesh, Gravnet, and Sonic Sensor with her Blast Packs. Despite Raze's Boom Bot being blocked by Barrier Mesh, it doesn't hinder her potential to explode onto a site and render Deadlock's utility irrelevant.

4) Chamber

Chamber was one of the most popular Agents in 2022. Although he fell from grace after several nerfs, he returned to his former glory with a few buffs in 2023. Chamber is a Sentinel catered towards aggressive players looking to secure an advantage for their team.

Chamber is another Agent that can bypass Barrier Mesh by teleporting to a safer side and escaping the barriers. He can also shoot through the barriers, making his Tour De Force ultimate quite potent.

5) Sage

Sage is an iconic Agent in the Valorant world, with her healing and stalwart wall being trademarks of her role as a Sentinel. She specializes in cutting off important choke points and stalling out fast site executes.

Sage's Barrier Orb can be utilized to elevate her and her allies over Barrier Mesh to easily cross the obstacle. This can catch Deadlock players anchoring a particular site off-guard and allow an easy kill to secure the upper hand. Sage can also wall off the sightlines of anyone trying to capitalize on her or her allies' impaired movement when caught in the Gravnet.

