5 Valorant Agents that perform well on Fracture

Valorant is a popular 5v5 first-person shooter created by Riot Games. The game takes heavy inspiration from other FPS titles, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but its uniqueness comes from its roster of Agents and the abilities they possess. Most of these Agents have the typical flashes and smokes as their utility, but their usage and impact vary across different maps.

Fracture is one of the hardest maps in Valorant due to its size. This article lists five Agents that perform well on the map and can give players a good chance to win.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Raze, Breach, and 3 other Valorant Agents that are effective on Fracture

1) Raze

Raze is a Duelist Agent in Valorant. She is known for being an explosive entry fragger who can travel large distances and open up bomb sites with ease.

Raze is the best Duelist to play on Fracture and is a must-pick for any team comp, as she can reliably enter sites through the narrow chokepoints with her Blast Packs. Her utility, such as Paint Shells and Boom Bot, are also very efficient at clearing the tight angles in both sites.

The team can also farm the four ultimate orbs unique to Fracture in order to get Raze's ultimate, Showstopper, which can help open up sites and find picks.

2) Breach

Breach is an Initiator Agent in Valorant. He has a whole arsenal of utility focused on disrupting and making opponents' lives a living hell.

Breach is extremely potent on Fracture, thanks to the small size of the sites and the narrow chokepoints. This allows him to use his stun to open up sites while attacking and halt pushes in defense. There is also a wide range of terrain through which he can utilize his flashes to catch enemies off-guard.

The compact nature of the sites gives great value to Breach's ultimate, Rolling Thunder. He can use his ultimate aggressively while defending. Pairing this up with an Aftershock can give his team a ton of map control.

3) Brimstone

Brimstone is a Controller Agent in Valorant who can deploy smokes, speed up his team, and section off crucial parts of the map with ease.

Brimstone is the best controller on Fracture by a mile. His ability to smoke off important parts of the site while attacking and comfortably smoke both sites during defense makes him a valuable pick. His Stim Beacon also helps in fast rotations as the map is very large.

Brimstone's molotov is great at flushing out important angles and stopping fast executes. It is a valuable asset in the post-plant scenario.

4) Killjoy

Killjoy is a Sentinel Agent in Valorant. She provides great anchoring abilities with her inventions while also keeping her team safe from flanks with her trusty turret.

Killjoy is a very strong sentinel on Fracture. She can reliably hold down various angles on both sides of the map. This allows her team to stack up on the site where she is not stationed at. Her Nanoswarms are great at clearing out angles. They are great to have for the post-plant.

Killjoy's ultimate, Lockdown, can cover up entire sites when used right, making site executes and retaking a very easy task.

5) Fade

Fade is an Initiator Agent in Valorant. Her abilities revolve around tracking down enemies and capitalizing on their revealed positions.

Fade is a solid Agent on Fracture. Unlike Breach, who focuses on flashing and stunning opponents, Fade uses her nightmarish creations to reveal enemies. Her secondary scouting ability, Prowler, can easily clear angles and allow her team to commit to a site. Her Seize ability works great with damaging utility, such as Brimstone's molotov and Raze's grenades to kill enemies.

