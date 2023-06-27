All Agent abilities that Deadlock can block in Valorant

Deadlock is the newest Agent set to be released in Valorant. The Norwegian is the 22nd Agent to join the Valorant roster, and players can expect her to hit the live servers shortly after the arrival of Patch 7.0. Deadlock will be the fifth sentinel in Valorant, with her abilities primarily focused on shutting down fast attacks and singling out targets.

Deadlock's signature ability, Barrier Mesh, allows her to deploy a disc that blooms into barriers preventing players from passing through it. This article lists every Agent ability that Deadlock's Barrier Mesh can block in Valorant.

What abilities can Deadlock block in Valorant?

Deadlock's Barrier Mesh ability is versatile and can stop aggressors while denying important utility to prevent the enemy team from gathering info or dealing damage. Barrier Mesh blocks the following Agent abilities:

Astra's Gravity Well

Raze's Boom Bot

Breach's Aftershock

Fade's Prowler

Skye's Trailblazer

Sova's Owl Drone

Yoru's Gatecrash and Fakeout

Gekko's Thrash and Wingman

1) Gravity Well (Astra)

Gravity Well is an ability that allows Astra to activate one of her stars to pull enemies into the center of a black hole. This disrupts their movement and makes them vulnerable at the end of its duration.

Deadlock's Barrier Mesh prevents the player from being pulled into the center and retains their movement. This is especially useful for defusing the spike and saving allies caught in its radius.

2) Boom Bot (Raze)

Raze's Boom Bot, once deployed, sends out a mechanism that travels in a straight line with the potential to bounce off of walls if they are in its path. Once an enemy is detected, the ability locks onto them and detonates to deal massive damage.

Boom Bot is blocked by Deadlock's Barrier Mesh, even if it locks onto a target. The explosion damage is also negated as it bounces off the barriers.

3) Aftershock (Breach)

Aftershock lets Breach deploy a powerful blast through a wall. This blast ticks three times and can kill players if all three bursts strike them. It is an extremely potent ability to clear tight angles.

Barrier Mesh prevents Breach from deploying Aftershock through barriers to flush out players hiding in their corners. Instead, it will prioritize the wall directly behind Barrier Mesh.

4) Prowler (Fade)

Prowler is one of Fade's reconnaissance abilities in Valorant. When cast, Fade sends out a spectral creature that can be controlled. When an enemy is spotted or marked by Fade's other abilities, it targets and nearsights them upon impact.

Prowler is another information ability blocked by Barrier Mesh. However, if Prowler locks onto an enemy and is not shot, it can break through the barriers to reach its target.

5) Trailblazer (Skye)

Skye is one of the most powerful agents in Valorant. Her kit is perfect for an all-rounder playstyle, with her Trailblazer ability being one of the best tools in the game for gathering information. Upon activation, Skye sends out a tiger which concusses enemies caught in its impact radius and slightly damages them if directly hit.

Deadlock will prove an extremely good counter to Skye as her Barrier Mesh completely negates Trailblazer's value in collecting intel. The tiger will not be able to leap through the barrier or run past it.

6) Owl Drone (Sova)

Owl Drone is one of the most expensive abilities in Valorant. When cast, Sova sends out a drone that travels briefly. During this time, players can control it and tag enemy players when they are spotted. This reveals their location and allows Sova's team to follow up easily.

Like other information abilities, Owl Drone cannot pass through Deadlock's Barrier Mesh. However, if an enemy is directly behind the barrier, the drone can still tag them.

7) Gatecrash and Fakeout (Yoru)

With his Gatecrash and Fakeout abilities, Yoru is a unique Valorant Agent focused on disruption and mind games. Gatecrash allows Yoru to send out a mobile teleport point that he can activate to either fake a teleport or reposition himself. Fakeout sends out a clone of Yoru, flashing enemies when destroyed.

Barrier Mesh blocks both of these abilities. This severely limits Yoru's abilities to launch surprise attacks and flanks, making Deadlock a strong counter to Yoru when utilized properly.

8) Thrash and Wingman (Gekko)

Gekko is the latest initiator in the Valorant roster, with his abilities revolving around his mutant buddies. Thrash and Wingman, in particular, are considered among the best abilities in the game. Thrash is Gekko's ultimate and allows him to control her and detain enemies, while Wingman can chase down enemies to concuss them while also being able to plant and defuse the spike.

Thrash is unfortunately negated by Deadlock's Barrier Mesh, rendering Gekko's ultimate completely useless. Wingman behaves similarly to Fade's Prowler, as he can break through the barriers if he locks onto a target. This interaction also applies when he is assigned to plant the spike.

In conclusion, Barrier Mesh will be a highly unique ability in Valorant. Deadlock players must be creative when using it to prevent site pushes and deny important abilities as they push for their team's success.

Poll : 0 votes