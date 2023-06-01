Valorant: How to master Gekko in 2023

Riot's popular FPS game, Valorant, has introduced multiple new Agents since its initial release. The latest addition to the lineup is the Los Angeles based Initiator, Gekko. He was well-received by the community thanks to his adorable friends that he uses as abilities, and a very unique playstyle and kit compared to the standard Initiators in Valorant, such as Skye and Breach.

Gekko has been a niche Agent ever since his release. While some players have had success with him, he hasn't achieved the popularity many expected him to garner. His complex kit has a low skill floor, but a very high skill ceiling. This article will list out the best ways and methods through which players can become a Gekko expert and climb the ranks of Valorant in no time.

Gekko is a Valorant Agent focused on creating chaos and confusion

A rundown on Gekko's abilities in Valorant

Gekko's passive, Globules, allows him to pick up some of his abilities once used in order to be used again in the round after a short cooldown.

His Signature ability, Dizzy, is a flash that is very different from the others in the game. Instead of a projectile, Gekko sends out his friend, Dizzy, who flashes anyone in her line of sight and drops down once the duration ends. She can also be shot and dropped to the ground. Dizzy can then be picked up thanks to the Agent's passive.

Gekko's basic abilities include Wingman and Mosh Pit. They cost 300 credits and 250 credits respectively to purchase during the buy phase of a standard Valorant game and are very powerful tools that he can utilize.

Wingman can be used in two ways. He can be sent forth to track down enemies, upon which he releases a concussive blast. The "ability" can also be used to plant and defuse the spike. Mosh Pit acts as a molotov that detonates and deals lethal damage in an area after a short delay. Wingman can be picked up again, while Mosh Pit can only be used once in a round.

Gekko’s ultimate, Thrash, allows him to control the titular creature. She can lunge forward and detain enemies in the radius of her explosion. Gekko can pick her up and use her for a second time in the round before she disappears.

How to use Gekko’s abilities in Valorant

Gekko is a highly versatile Valorant Agent thanks to his friends Wingman, Mosh Pit, Dizzy, and Thrash. He can be used to set up Duelists in a variety of ways to enter sites and clear angles with ease.

The Agent is a very good candidate to pick up the spike for site hits. He can let Wingman plant the spike and assist his team with gunfights with the help of Dizzy and clear commonly held angles with good Mosh Pit lineups.

One of the best ways to clear angles and get control of certain areas include the usage of Dizzy and Wingman together. Enemies will find it very hard to quickly adjust their crosshair to destroy the two as they will either be left blinded or stunned.

Pairing this combo up with a Duelist's entry can lead to an easy pick in hard-to-clear angles. The best part about this is that Gekko can easily recreate this numerous times over a round thanks to his ability to pick up Wingman and Dizzy.

The Agent's ultimate, Thrash, makes him a terrifying prospect in retake situations. The ability to control and detain players makes a retake infinitely easier. Gekko can also use Thrash to clear angles and launch it back towards him so he can pick it up and utilize it more aggressively for the second time.

Best maps for Gekko in Valorant

Valorant maps with close angles and small chokepoints heavily favor Gekko and allow him to utilize his buddies to their maximum potential. These include maps such as Lotus, Bind, Fracture, and Split. The Angeleno is fantastic at taking control of mid and can constantly use Dizzy to keep tabs on the enemy on large maps with narrow choke points, such as Lotus and Fracture.

Specific examples include the middle area of the map in Split where it's quite hard to take control without proper utility. Gekko can make this trivial and completely break the defenders' hold. He is also great on the C site of Lotus as he can throw Dizzy upwards from the waterfall and know if anyone is pushing up while being able to safely retrieve her.

It should be noted that Gekko is an Agent who excels much better on the attack side. This is because it is much easier for him to pick up his abilities and utilize them more in a round.

The higher amount of times that he can use his abilities, the more value he brings to the team. This will be much harder to recreate on defense as players will have to push up and retrieve them back, leading enemies to have a chance at capitalizing on mistakes.

Overall, Gekko is a highly exciting Agent, but takes some time to get used to. Once players get the hang of the newest Valorant Initiator, they can orchestrate deadly set-plays to put their team at a big advantage in a game.

