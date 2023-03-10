5 best Valorant Agents to pair with Gekko

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 has finally been released. Major changes to the new Act include a fresh Battle Pass, the release of the most anticipated bundle Oni 2.0 and the new Agent, Gekko.

The Battlepass will give players cosmetics like Gun Buddies, Sprays, Titles, Player Cards, etc. alongside three new skinlines, which are Signature, Tilde, and Topodek.

Gekko is a big addition to Valorant's latest act. He is the sixth Initiator and the 21st overall Agent in the game. His abilities are some of the most unique in Valorant and make things very exciting for the future of the game. Further, Gekko is the only character in the game that can pick up his abilities after use, which applies to everything except the Mosh Pit.

Gekko was first introduced to VCT LOCK//IN during the first ever VCT show match. The captains of both teams, Tarik and FRTTT, played the Agent in the BO1 (best-of-one) match and revealed him to the world. Later, he was played by streamers and content creators as they had gotten early access. After the Act was finally released, players got their hands on him too.

Gekko is a rather aggressive Initiator, one that can have a very high impact in a round if used properly. There are certain Agents that go hand in hand with his skill set. Below is a list of five such characters in Valorant that pair well with Gekko.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Jett, Neon, and 3 more Valorant Agents that pair well with Gekko

1) Jett

As mentioned before, Gekko is an aggressive Initiator and his abilities can quickly clear a path for his teammates and help them enter the site. In moments like these, Jett can be very instrumental with his plays.

On the attacking side, he can reveal and blind the enemy using his signature ability, Dizzy. Then, Jett can capitalize on the opportunity to kill that player to make it an easier entry.

A similar type of tactic could work on the defensive side of Valorant's matches as well. This could come in especially handy if Jett decides to aggressively use the Operator and wants to get away with multiple kills.

2) Neon

Like Jett, Neon can thrive on Gekko's aggressive abilities. But where the former's players may try to capitalize by getting a kill, Neon can create a lot of chaos and make quick space for the team to enter the site without any trouble.

In the attacking half, Gekko might choose to use a Wingman to clear corners and may end up stunning an enemy. Here, Neon can quickly use her High Gear to finish the opponent off before they're back to normal.

Another way to make the Gekko and Neon pair work is by combining two of their abilities, Mosh Pit and Relay Bolt. The latter Agent can shoot her Relay Bolt to stun an enemy, while Gekko can throw the Mosh Pit in the same place to get easy multiple kills and give the team an advantage in Valorant.

3) Skye

Unlike the previous two Agent picks, Skye is meant to amplify Gekko's impact. On attacking maps like Haven and Lotus, this duo can wreak a lot of havoc with their abilities and make room for the Duelists to get multiple kills with ease.

For instance, in the attacking half, once Gekko uses Dizzy to reveal and blind the enemy, Skye can use her Guiding Light to blind the enemy even further.

Other teammates can then easily clear the site by killing their blinded enemies and playing post-plant without any worries. A great combination of utility could be between both Agent's ultimate abilities, which are the Seekers and Thrash.

4) Breach

Like Skye, Breach will help Gekko's abilities to have maximum impact. Its Fault Line alone can create so many openings for the latter Agent's skills to be useful. His Flashpoint can also be used to double down on the revealed enemy on the site.

Gekko and Breach can be extremely useful together for post-plant situations as well. Breach can use his Aftershock to get enemies off of the defuse, whereas Gekko's Mosh Pit can be of a lot of help too.

5) Reyna

Reyna is a bit of an oddball on this list. Sure, she is a Duelist but she can't make a lot of space for her team the way Jett or Neon can. But this is where Gekko can come into play.

Since Reyna doesn't really have the best ability to create openings, he could do it for her. This will allow her players to let loose and focus on getting the multiple kills. Funnily enough, she was the first Agent from Valorant that Gekko met. It was shown in the cinematic video of his reveal.

Gekko is surely an interesting piece to add to Valorant and casual players are already having a fun time using his abilities. As time passes, pro players will also be seen abusing his utility to its fullest and trying to implement him in their unusual team compositions.

Poll : 0 votes