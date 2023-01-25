Valorant guide: How to play Reyna on Lotus

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 was released on January 10, 2023, with Patch 6.0 and brought a lot of things alongside it. First and foremost was the release of a new Battlepass for the players. It featured a lot of fun cosmetics like Gun Buddies, Sprays, Titles, Player Cards, etc. It also featured three new skin lines. These were namely Venturi, Gridcrash, and 9 Lives. Amongst these, the 9 Lives skinline is the one with different variants.

Apart from the Battlepass, the most significant change brought to the game was the removal of maps, Bind, and Breeze from the map pool in Competitive mode. These were replaced by a reworked but old favorite map, Split, and the new map, Lotus, located in the Western Ghats of India. Lotus has three sites, namely A, B & C. The enormous map has many pathways that make traversing through it much quicker.

Valorant players are struggling to win matches on Lotus as they aren't used to it. Due to this, matches in this map come down to gunfights and aim. In situations like these, Reyna is an Agent at which players can try their hand.

Reyna was the first Agent to be released with the game after its launch and comes under the Duelist category. She isn't the most effective on Lotus, but she can be helpful if played correctly. This article will guide you as to how to play Reyna on Lotus.

Playing Reyna on Valorant's new map Lotus.

Reyna is a very self-sufficient Duelist. She can sometimes be the primary fragger or a flash character. Having the assistance of another Valorant Duelist on the team could lead to Reyna having the best impact.

The following sections will explain how players can play Reyna on defense and attack Valorant's map Lotus.

How to play Reyna on defense on Lotus

Reyna isn't the best pick for a map like Lotus, but she can come in handy during specific situations. While playing Reyna on defense in Valorant, the most efficient way to make an impact with her is to win gunfights with confidence and use her Leer ability properly.

Reyna's Leer can prove very useful for stalling entries into the site, albeit for a few seconds. It can also help get information as enemies must destroy the Leer with their guns to make their vision normal again. During this time, the player can note how many enemies shot the Leer, what guns they are using, and what part of the map they are in.

Another way to be effective with Reyna is during a retake scenario. This can be done with the help of her ultimate ability, Empress. During the Empress, players can dismiss themselves completely after getting kills and sort of jiggle peek at their opponents without them seeing. Properness could prove very fruitful for getting the enemy's location, especially during a retake. However, players will have to make every bullet count.

How to play Reyna in an attack on Lotus

As mentioned before, Reyna is a very self-sufficient Duelist. She doesn't exactly add to the team's utility but can still help her teammates by using Leer properly and making sure to win her duels.

The first Leer would be necessary as it would help get some space and aid in gunfights. The second Leer tends to be very situational during rounds in Valorant.

A-Site

On the A-site, the first point of contact for attackers will be when they are in Root. They will receive a lot of gunfire from the A-site, Stairs, and possibly even from behind the double box on Main. To gain a slight advantage during this duel, Reyna players can throw Leer high up at Root, as shown in the image, to block the enemy's vision momentarily. In this short window, players can then take some space and even get a kill or two of the blinded enemies.

Leer for A-site (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site

The B-site on Valorant's Lotus is tricky as it is tiny and has various elevations. After making their way through Pillars, Reyna players can throw their Leer through the wall at B-Main, as shown in the image, to blind enemies that might be hiding in the site, making it a little easier for the teammates to win their duels.

Leer for B-site (Image via Riot Games)

C-Site

For the C-site, the first point of contact will be from C-Main. To blind these enemies, Reyna players can throw their Leer from the C Lobby and make their way past Mound. Leer's height can be decided based on what gun the opponent might be using. If it's an Operator player, the Leer should be placed low so that it would land right in front of the Operator's scope crosshair. If there's any other gun, Reyna players can throw their Leer high up in the air.

Leer for C-site (Image via Riot Games)

The above guide helps Reyna players be influential on Lotus. As time passes, Lotus has led to some exciting playstyles, and one can only hope that Lotus gets picked in Valorant's next big event, LOCK//IN.

