Valorant Yoru Guide: How to outplay enemies with the Japanese Duelist

Valorant, a popular competitive first-person shooter, offers players many opportunities to deal with opponents through a large roster of Agents and their diverse abilities. However, some unsung heroes on the roster deserve more recognition, and Yoru is one of them.

A promising Duelist of Japanese origins, Yoru is a master of deception and offers aggressive support to his team simultaneously. His kit allows him to teleport through portals, blind opponents, and send fake clones of himself.

Yoru's utility kit is strongly favorable to players who have mastered the art of trickery. Valorant's character team has clearly put in a lot of thinking and effort into creating Yoru's design.

This article will talk about Yoru's abilities and guide readers into using his kit to unleash the ultimate power of stealth on opponents in Valorant.

How to use Yoru's abilities to deceive and defeat enemies in Valorant?

Yoru is one of the least-picked Duelists in Valorant. This is owing to the steep learning curve associated with his kit. Uncalculated moves with Yoru's Gatecrash and Blindside can often backfire. Moreover, he isn't the typical Duelist who can near sight, dash, or satchel their way into the site.

As a result, he fairs well on the double Duelist roster.

The Gatecrash-Blindside combo

Most well-versed Valorant players use Yoru's Gatecrash in combination with Blindside to enter the site unexpectedly. Teleport to a location near the opponents' positioning right after flashing them and you can secure some instant kills.

This combo can also be used on defense, letting Yoru reach places where attackers least expect him to be. As one can decipher, the arrogant but impressive Duelist carries immense lurking potential too.

However, opponents may sometimes predict Yoru's moves, especially if they know the usual lineups for his teleporting and blinding capabilities. Knowing unique lineups and choosing to shuffle and use new strategies can help tackle this.

Yoru can also flash himself while performing the teleport-flash combo. To tackle this, teleport right when the fragment hits the ground, and make sure to teleport while facing the opposite direction of the flash.

Yoru can lurk his way into the site or secure some easy kills, with the option to teleport to a safe location whenever needed. His Gatecrash also allows him to fake teleport easily, confusing enemies even further.

Lastly, Yoru's combo can work wonders when combined with other Agent's abilities. Omen's Paranoia, Fade's Seize and her Ultimate, Nightfall, deafen enemies, letting Yoru teleport behind them without any sound cues.

Being the fake clone

One of Yoru's most powerful abilities is his Fakeout that lets him generate a decoy of himself. When enemies fire at the decoy, it instantly faces them and explodes, blinding anyone looking at it.

A popular strategy involving Fakeout in Valorant is pretending to be a decoy. Many players embrace this canny technique, often dumbfounding their opponents. It's definitely a very fun strategy to execute.

Pretending to be a Fakeout isn't recommended at all times, as most players choose to shoot at the clone and dodge the flash instead of avoiding it.

To avoid this, use the aforementioned strategy selectively. It is best done in situations where opponents expect Yoru to send in his clone. For example, one can pretend to be a clone when the opponents attack a site.

Dimensional Drift: The location revealer

Dimensional Drift can be a source of many unpredictable strategies and baffling plays. It is also an effective intel-gathering tool. Yoru can use his basic and signature abilities while in Dimensional Drift.

His Ultimate is short-lived and demands calculated executions. Without proper time and ability management, one may end up on their opponent's face. Hence, make sure to leave behind a portal (Gatecrash) in a safe location to be able to teleport to it while in the Dimensional Drift. Yoru can also pick up a dropped Spike while in his Ultimate.

