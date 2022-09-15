Valorant tactical guide: How to fake TP in Riot Games' competitive shooter ft. Yoru, Omen, and more

Teleportation is a crucial mechanic in Riot Games' popular tactical shooter, Valorant. Only a few characters can use it, ensuring a much-needed balance between the state of Agents and the meta. Moreover, players can also fake teleport to outplay their opponents.

Agents in Valorant play the most important role in shaping the in-game meta. However, players must continue to evolve their firepower and keep up with the meta to climb the ranked ladder. This article will guide readers on how to fake teleport, an essential counter-mechanic in the game.

Everything you need to know about faking teleport in Valorant

There are three Agents on the current roster who can teleport across the map or a certain range. The most common one associated with this ability is Chamber, the popular weapon connoisseur wielding a potent sniper rifle. Alongside this character, Yoru and Omen also feature robust teleporting abilities. That said, it's easy to fake Omen's Shrouded Step or Yoru's Gatecrash.

Chamber's Rendezvous may be a great way to escape tight situations, but it doesn't suit fake teleportation. However, the move can still be employed. With that in mind, here's how players can use every aforementioned Agent's fake teleporting capabilities to dumbfound their opponents.

Omen

Omen's Shrouded Step (Image via Riot Games)

Omen's Shrouded Step is one of the most underrated utilities in Valorant. Those who main Omen as a Controller know how to use the ability to its full potential. In combination with his Paranoia, Omen's teleport can give rise to wondrous outplays.

There's no particular way to fake teleport with Omen's Shrouded Step. All readers have to do is aim the crosshair very close to where they are standing and teleport. This will cause them to stay in the same location they were in before they used the ability, but their opponents will be distracted by the sound cue.

While on the dry and deserted map Bind, Omen can use the same concept for fake teleporting through the Teleporter. To do so, players must aim the crosshair at a safe point while standing just outside it and teleport using the Shrouded Step just before entering the Teleporter.

Yoru

Yoru's Gatecrash (Image via Riot Games)

Another messiah for the teleporting mechanic in Valorant, Yoru is an extremely versatile Duelist and is capable of heavily annoying his opponents. His signature ability lets him teleport to any location on the map that his portal can reach.

Unlike Omen, Yoru features an official fake teleporting ability. When using Gatecrash, pressing the F key (default) will fake his teleport but give his opponents a misguiding sound cue.

On Bind, Yoru can leave behind his Gatecrash to return to the same location after using the mechanical Teleporter. However, unlike Omen, Yoru's sound cue and visible portal may offer enemies enough hints to catch him in the act.

Chamber

Chamber's Rendezvous (Image via Riot Games)

Chamber's signature ability, Rendezvous, lets him equip two anchors. When these are placed within a certain range of each other, they allow him to teleport between the two. There's no official way to fake the mechanic like Yoru's Gatecrash. That said, one can make use of a technique that is quite difficult to employ.

Gamers must place both anchors. Now, they should aim their crosshair at the anchor they want to fake teleport to and press the F key (recall) and E key (teleport) at the same time. Though difficult, this move can be carried out with some practice.

