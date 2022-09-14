Valorant patch 5.06: Release date, all expected changes, and more

Riot Games is currently working on the upcoming Valorant patch 5.06. In the State of the Agents, released in September 2022, Riot hinted towards potential Agent changes that could soon enter the live version of the game. Although the article has no official release date confirmation, readers can still expect a patch to land shortly.

The article mentioned changes for Agents like Fade, Chamber, and Cypher. Judging from their pick rates in both professional play and competitive matchmaking, it can be said that these Agents are about to face some serious changes soon.

This article will mention all the changes Riot Games has teased in the State of the Agents. Episode 5 Act 2 has already brought a plethora of Agent changes for Chamber, Jett, and Neon. It is safe to say that before the newly teased Agent is released, the developers are trying to tweak more Agent abilities so they fit the meta perfectly.

When will Patch 5.06 for Valorant come out?

Valorant patches usually follow the expected release pattern in Tuesday’s release format. Riot Games did not confirm any official release date in the State of the Agents article.

Based on the previous patterns of Valorant patches, players can expect Patch 5.06 to be released next Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Depending on the time zone, the date can also shift to September 21.

What are the expected changes the upcoming patch 5.06 will bring to Riot's tactical shooter?

The State of the Agents released by Riot Games mentioned the following Agents with notes for their possible changes in the future:

Chamber nerfs: According to Riot Games, Chamber is overtaking the Sentinel role. Riot Games also mentioned that despite the previous nerfs, the Sentinel is too strong in competitive and professional play. Players haven't stopped picking the Agent. The developers think that there is more work to be done.

According to Riot Games, Chamber is overtaking the Sentinel role. Riot Games also mentioned that despite the previous nerfs, the Sentinel is too strong in competitive and professional play. Players haven't stopped picking the Agent. The developers think that there is more work to be done. Fade nerfs: According to the State of the Agents article, Riot Games have recently noticed a movement in role diversity, specifically for Initiators in Valorant. According to the developers, Fade is overperforming in many areas and dominating the Recon meta in Valorant. Earlier, Sova was the most picked Initiator in most maps, but that is changing as more players are interested in playing Fade.

According to the State of the Agents article, Riot Games have recently noticed a movement in role diversity, specifically for Initiators in Valorant. According to the developers, Fade is overperforming in many areas and dominating the Recon meta in Valorant. Earlier, Sova was the most picked Initiator in most maps, but that is changing as more players are interested in playing Fade. Cypher buffs: Riot Games potentially teased a Cypher buff in the State of the Agent article. Riot Games mentioned that they are closely looking at Cypher to determine what updates he might need to find his proper spot in the Sentinel roster.

New Agent's confirmation with the State of the Agents

Riot Games have been teasing the new Indian Agent for quite some time now. The developers even released an image that was saved as "samosachaat." Players quickly took an interest in the image after realizing it was a common Indian snack.

The State of the Agent image was also captioned with a Hindi quote, "Jald hi milte hain," which translates to "see you soon." With all these teases, it can be assumed that the new Agent will soon step into the Valorant roster.

