Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: All upcoming PBE patch schedules and what to expect

Riot will release the next Act of Episode 5: Dimension in Valorant in less than a month, and fans will be eager to see what the developers have in store for them. New Acts in the multiplayer FPS game usually come with significant new content, cosmetic lines, changes to competitive aspects, and more.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Somebody blow out the candles so we can queue back up. VALORANT just turned two. Somebody blow out the candles so we can queue back up. VALORANT just turned two. https://t.co/M4zrAFmayc

Players will also get to try a fresh new Battlepass with different skin lines for various weapons, player cards, and more. Before each patch, Riot tests out the update on its Public Beta Environment (PBE) server before releasing it worldwide. This allows players to try out the upcoming features and report any glitches or bugs for Riot to fix before putting it up on the main client.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT No luck involved, right? We wanna see that clutch play that was “definitely on purpose.” No luck involved, right? We wanna see that clutch play that was “definitely on purpose.” https://t.co/ImDiFYhEC1

The PBE schedule for Episode 5 Act 2 was recently revealed and players can check it out down below.

A look at the schedule of upcoming PBE patches in Valorant

In Valorant, Acts last for around two months, and each Episode is made up of three Acts. Along with the aforementioned things, players also get an Act Rank badge which reflects the highest rank they had reached in the previous Act. A new Act also brings a soft reset to the player's competitive standing as they will have to play a rank placement game.

The PBE schedule for all the patches of Episode 5 Act 2 was revealed by Valorant dataminer, Shiick, on their Twitter channel. The tentative dates for the PBE patches are as follows:

Patch 5.04 - Friday, August 19, 2022

Patch 5.05 - Friday, August 26, 2022

Patch 5.06 - Friday, September 9, 2022

Patch 5.07 - Friday, September 23, 2022

Patch 5.08 - TBA

Patch 5.09 - TBA

The post mentions that each of these will open around 4 am PDT on Friday and close around 11 am PDT the following Monday. This PBE schedule can also be changed based "on what type of patch is going out" and is not set in stone.

For those who are not aware, Riot's Public Beta Environment allows players to register for the server and try out new content before they come live worldwide. Riot states:

"You'll be able to break in new maps, assess new Agents, and more! Better yet, we'll try to squash any pesky bugs you find along the way to ensure our shiny new content is well-tuned and (hopefully) glitch-free before it goes live."

Riot does mention that players who wish to apply must not have any restrictions or bans on their account and must be in the North American region.

What can players expect with Episode 5 Act 2?

Not much has been revealed by the developers regarding what players will be getting when Act 2 finally comes calling. Acts have usually been significant content drops in the past for the game. Barring one in Episode 4, every Act has either brought a new map, a new Agent, or both.

floxay @floxayyy New email on the Range. New email on the Range. https://t.co/8hnWHzeosf

Seeing how Riot recently released Pearl with Act 1, Valorant players will likely see No. 21 of Valorant Protocol with the next update. There have already been several rumors regarding the new Agents for the game.

LeanIze @lean_ize @ValorLeaks I think the new agent face is leaked on the battle pass its a playercard. @ValorLeaks I think the new agent face is leaked on the battle pass its a playercard. https://t.co/V9hVrsqqvz

An earlier one described a Controller Agent in the works, codenamed Mage. Some claimed that her face was leaked on one of the player cards on the Battlepass. A new email found on the game's Range also teased a new character called Varun Batra. It will be exciting to see whether Act 2 does bring in a new Agent and how they will affect the current storyline and meta.

