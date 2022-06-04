Valorant Episode 5 Act 1: All upcoming PBE patch schedules and what to expect

Valorant players are gearing up for the release of the next Episode and its first Act in Riot's massively popular multiplayer FPS. This will mark the start of a new chapter for the game, with fresh content being added to the lore, cosmetics, and possibly a new map that Riot has been hinting at for a while now.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Somebody blow out the candles so we can queue back up. VALORANT just turned two. Somebody blow out the candles so we can queue back up. VALORANT just turned two. https://t.co/M4zrAFmayc

Before each patch, players get to test the upcoming features in the Public Beta Environment (PBE) before it goes live in the main client. This allows Riot to iron out any crinkles and smoke out any bugs to ensure players get the best possible experience once the patch gets released worldwide.

The PBE schedule for the upcoming patches has recently been revealed for players to get acquainted with.

A look at the schedule of upcoming PBE patches in Valorant

In Valorant, Episodes mark the largest competitive time frame, containing three Acts and lasting for around six months. With every new Episode, players will get a new gunbuddy based on the highest competitive rank they had in the previous Episode. Their ranks also receive a soft reset, and players will have to play five placement games to calibrate their rank.

Shiick @Shiick New PBE dates were announced. 5.03 and 5.04 now have dates. As usual, thanks @Pruvided for the heads-up New PBE dates were announced. 5.03 and 5.04 now have dates. As usual, thanks @Pruvided for the heads-up https://t.co/41U5i0Mahl

Story continues below ad

The upcoming update will mark the beginning of Episode 5 of the game. The schedule for all Episode 5 Act 1 patches for PBE was recently revealed in a tweet by the Valorant dataminer, Shiick. The tentative dates are as follows:

Patch 5.00 - Friday, June 17, 2022

Patch 5.01 - Friday, June 24, 2022

Patch 5.02 - TBA

Patch 5.03 - Friday, July 22, 2022

Patch 5.04 - Friday, August 22, 2022

Patch 5.05 - TBA

The dates mentioned above mark the first day of the PBE patches, which will open on Friday at around 4.00 pm PDT and end next Monday morning at 11.00 am PDT. The tweet also mentioned that these dates may change subject to various factors, and they are not "set in stone."

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Neptune's familiar friends need names. Whatchu got? Neptune's familiar friends need names. Whatchu got? https://t.co/RYmdtSg73N

Story continues below ad

Talking about the game's Public Beta Environment, Riot states:

"You'll be able to break in new maps, assess new Agents, and more! Better yet, we'll try to squash any pesky bugs you find along the way to ensure our shiny new content is well-tuned and (hopefully) glitch-free before it goes live."

Fans can register for the game's PBE server and try out the new content beforehand. However, Riot has mentioned that the player's live account must have no restrictions or current bans and must be in the North American region.

What can players expect with Episode 5?

Not much is known about what the new Episode will bring. It has been speculated from hints that Riot has dropped over the last few months that Valorant will get its eighth map, which will have an aquarium or an underwater location as its theme. Fracture was the last map added, and this was back in September 2021 with Episode 3 Act 2.

Story continues below ad

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT There’s lots to discover under the water–it can almost feel like an entirely different world.



Até logo. There’s lots to discover under the water–it can almost feel like an entirely different world. Até logo. https://t.co/U5saea5XBk

Along with this, the game will also get a new skin bundle and battle pass, which will bring a bunch of new cosmetics that players can procure and flaunt. Players can also expect a brand new cinematic trailer that will herald the arrival of Episode 5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far