Valorant Episode 4 Act I: Schedule of all PBE patches and what players can expect from upcoming updates

Valorant recently dropped another new update with patch 4.01 last Wednesday. With the latest update in the game, Riot Game has tried to tweak the meta by nerfing Ares while Melee received a significant buff.

The new patch is already live in the game, and players can enjoy the changes that were brought in. However, a few of them are already waiting for the upcoming updates as the developer has revealed some details about them.

Valorant upcoming patch schedule and expected changes:

Every two weeks, Valorant usually drops a new patch update. However, they change their plan in some instances. For example, after introducing patch 4.0 on January 11, the developer dropped another surprise patch on January 18.

However, the developers have revealed the schedule for the upcoming PBE (Public Beta Environment) patches. Here are the tentative dates for the forthcoming patches in-game:

Patch 4.02: Friday, January 21, 2022

Patch 4.03: Friday, February 4, 2022

Patch 4.04: Friday, February 25, 2022

Patch 4.05: Friday, March 4, 2022

Patch 4.06: None

Patch 4.07: Friday, April 1, 2022

The dates are subject to change under certain conditions.

Expected changes in upcoming Valorant patches

The developer has already revealed some expected information for the upcoming patches, some of which are mentioned below:

1) Yoru rework

Riot has previously revealed that they'll come up with some significant Yoru buffs in future updates to make the Japanese Agent more influential. Users are eagerly waiting for this rework, expected with patch 4.03 next month.

2) New map

In every new episode, the developer comes up with a new map. Usually, it drops with the commencement of Act II. It is expected that they will continue this trend by introducing another new map with patch 4.05.

