Valorant Episode 4 Act I: Schedule of all PBE patches and what players can expect from upcoming updates

Valorant recently dropped another new update with patch 4.01 last Wednesday. With the latest update in the game, Riot Game has tried to tweak the meta by nerfing Ares while Melee received a significant buff.
The new patch is already live in the game, and players can enjoy the changes that were brought in. However, a few of them are already waiting for the upcoming updates as the developer has revealed some details about them.
Valorant upcoming patch schedule and expected changes:
Every two weeks, Valorant usually drops a new patch update. However, they change their plan in some instances. For example, after introducing patch 4.0 on January 11, the developer dropped another surprise patch on January 18.
However, the developers have revealed the schedule for the upcoming PBE (Public Beta Environment) patches. Here are the tentative dates for the forthcoming patches in-game:
- Patch 4.02: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Patch 4.03: Friday, February 4, 2022
- Patch 4.04: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Patch 4.05: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Patch 4.06: None
- Patch 4.07: Friday, April 1, 2022
The dates are subject to change under certain conditions.
Expected changes in upcoming Valorant patches
The developer has already revealed some expected information for the upcoming patches, some of which are mentioned below:
1) Yoru rework
Riot has previously revealed that they'll come up with some significant Yoru buffs in future updates to make the Japanese Agent more influential. Users are eagerly waiting for this rework, expected with patch 4.03 next month.
2) New map
In every new episode, the developer comes up with a new map. Usually, it drops with the commencement of Act II. It is expected that they will continue this trend by introducing another new map with patch 4.05.