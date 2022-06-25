New 'Mage' Agent potentially teased in Valorant's Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass

According to sources on Twitter, there’s information about a new Agent launch in Valorant. The new Agent has been codenamed Mage, and it is highly probable that it is going to be launched in Act 2 of Episode 5. The new codename Mage does give away hints about the Agent being a Radiant imbued with magical powers.

Riot Games recently revealed the Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass and its rewards to the community. As with the previous Battlepasses, it consists of several in-game cosmetics like weapon skins, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards. The developers at Riot Games have always teased content for the next Act through these cosmetics, especially player cards.

New Mage Agent in Valorant suggested by potential leak in Battlepass

Currently, there are four Agents each on the Sentinel and Controller roster of Valorant. With the recent release of Fade (Valorant’s 20th Agent), who is an Initiator, it seems that this next Agent is probably going to be either a Controller or a Sentinel. It is highly likely that this Agent will probably be a Controller as the Controller meta is lacking when compared to the other Agent types in Valorant. It’ll be interesting to see what abilities Riot ships this new Agent with.

A Mage Agent is right up Riot’s alley as it can be a bit League of Legends-esque, and players will be curious to see what kind of spin they’ll give the Agent. Players can expect colorful animations when they use their abilities. The Agent has Magical powers, and it is the norm in pop culture to dye mages with a colourful palette, although this is all speculation at this point. It has been four months since the launch of the previous Agent, and players are riled up about the new leak.

The eagle-eyed player, who goes by the name LeanIze (with the handle @lean_ize on Twitter), is speculating that the new Agent face reveal has already been done in the Battlepass on a player card. The new Agent is a female character if we go by the speculation. Her outfit has a purple-pink color combination, and her hair is blonde with purple highlights. She’s seen holding a magic potion bottle, signifying that she’s probably someone with magical abilities.

LeanIze @lean_ize @ValorLeaks I think the new agent face is leaked on the battle pass its a playercard. @ValorLeaks I think the new agent face is leaked on the battle pass its a playercard. https://t.co/V9hVrsqqvz

Riot has hinted at a new Agent through the Battlepass a few times in the past, so it won't be a huge surprise if this comes to fruition. The new Agent, who is probably going to be a Controller, is going to be the 21st Agent added to Valorant’s roster of the ever-growing Agent list. It is yet to be seen how the new Agent and her abilities fare against her peers when Riot releases her in Act 2 or Act 3 of the all-new Episode 5.

