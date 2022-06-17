Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Dimension Battlepass: Release date, weapon skins, player cards, and more

Valorant is receiving another major update to kick off its third year with Episode 5 Act 1. This time around, players will be getting a brand new map called Pearl, which extends the pre-existing collection of maps.
This update will also arrive with a new Battlepass containing many new items to collect. These items include weapon skins, sprays, gun buddies, and other cosmetic items that do not interfere with its competitive nature.
Diving deeper into the topic of Battlepass, this article focuses on every key thing players should know about this season.
Everything to know about Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Dimension Battlepass
The new Battlepass for Valorant will be arriving on June 22, 2022, with Episode 5 Act 1 Dimension. The following are the items that will be featured in the upcoming Battlepass:
Weapon skins
As always, the new update’s Battlepass will include three different weapon skin lines: Shimmer, Splitfire, and Task Force 809. The following is the content for each collection:
- Shimmer: Includes skins for Bulldog, Classic, Judge, and Stinger.
- Spitfire: Includes skins for Ares, Ghost, Guardian, and Operator.
- Task Force 809: Frenzy, Marshal, Phantom, Spectre, and melee knife.
Some weapon skins will be available in the free tier of the Battlepass, while the rest will be in the premium version.
Player cards
Player cards are a great way to represent players, and the new Battlepass includes a total of thirteen unique cards, which are as follows:
- Collector’s Edition KAY/O
- Enter Duelists
- Epilogue PlayZilla Tactibear
- I’m Everywhere
- Joke’s Over
- Operation Vacation
- Owl Drone Schema
- PlayZilla Tactibear
- Shimmer
- Tactibunny Terror
- Tactical Knife Schema
- Task Force 809
- Unstoppable Jett
Gun Buddies
Gun Buddies in Valorant are a great way of adding more personalization to weapons, and the Battlepass brings plenty more of these. The following are the known Gun Buddies arriving with the upcoming update:
- Cat Tactics
- Episode 5 Act 1 Coin
- Epilogue Pocket Sized Sheriff
- Pocket Sized Sheriff
- Gimbap
- Heavy Lifting
- Perfect Pattern
- Shimmer
- Tactical Surprise
- Task Force 809
Sprays
Lastly, sprays are a must in Valorant’s Battlepass as it includes various pop culture and community references. The following is a list of sprays arriving with the new update:
- A Perfect Score
- Cool Joy
- Just Jokin’
- Neon Bot
- Never Forget Leg Day
- No Duelist No Problem
- No Spectre
- Nosey Neighbor
- Sage Singal
- That’s a Blowout
- Trailblazing Tiger
- Waddle Walk
- We Can Do It
- Winner’s Ribbon
- You Wanna Play?
All the abovementioned items will be provided in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass, which is priced at 1000 VP. However, some items in the list will be available in the free tier for non-battlepass players.
Those who wish to get hold of these items can do so from June 22, 2022, with the arrival of Dimension to Valorant.