Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Dimension: Release date and time for all regions

A new beginning dawns on Valorant as another major update arrives on June 22, 2022. The new Episode 5 Act 1 is codenamed Dimension, and like every act, it brings a variety of new things to the game.

The most important addition for players to look out for is a new map called Pearl, which will be the eighth map in the game. Along with the map, a new Battlepass will also arrive in the game, which will bring various cosmetic items for players to enjoy.

This article will focus on when all these things will be arriving in Valorant in various regions around the world.

Release date and time for Valorant Episode 5 Act 1

As mentioned above, Valorant’s Episode 5 Act 1 update will be arriving on June 22, 2022, with patch 5.00. However, the time for its release will vary from region to region around the globe. The following are the expected timings for the update's release in each region:

2 PM PDT/PST

5 PM EDT/EST

10 PM BST/GMT

2:30 AM IST (June 23)

6 AM JST (June 23)

As always, the servers will be going into a maintenance period during this time, and players won’t be able to play the game during the downtime. To protect player ranks, Competitive Queuing will be disabled a few hours before the update release time.

What’s new with Valorant’s Episode 5 Act 1?

The most important addition that will arrive with the new update is the new map called Pearl, which is set on Omega Earth. This three-lane map is uniquely set underwater, and it doesn’t have any special features like teleporters or ropes.

This update will also bring a new rank called Ascendant, which will be placed between Diamond and Immortal ranks. This addition will be done to mitigate the overpopulation in Platinum and Diamond ranks and improve distribution.

As for the Battlepass, Dimension will bring new cosmetics for players to enjoy at the same price of 1000 Valorant Points. The following are the key tiers from the new Battlepass:

Free tier key items

Shimmer Classic

Operation: Vacation Player Card

That’s a Blowout Spray

Perfect Pattern Gun Buddy

Paid tier key items

Task Force 809 Knife

Task Force 809 Phantom

Spitfire Operator

Enter the Duelist Player Card

Never Forget Leg Day Spray

Cat Tactics Gun Buddy

These features and additions will arrive in the game with the update to kickoff the game's Episode 5 Act 1, and more things can be expected to arrive as the season continues on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far