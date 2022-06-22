Valorant Episode 5 Act 1: All weekly challenges

Episode 5 Act 1 of Valorant is set to arrive in the coming hours and will bring a brand new map, Battle Pass, and skin collection. Payers from all over the world will receive the Patch 5.0 update at a scheduled time on June 22, 2022, after which they can enjoy the contents of the upcoming Act.

Valorant servers in all regions will be down for maintenance for a couple of hours, shortly before the arrival of the new Act. Once the servers are back, players can download Patch 5.0 and kickstart their experience of Episode 5 Act 1.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Here's your early drop of Patch Notes 5.0 so you can watch our creators play and follow along with all the upcoming changes. Remember Patch 5.0 goes live June 22! riot.com/3HsdBuk Here's your early drop of Patch Notes 5.0 so you can watch our creators play and follow along with all the upcoming changes. Remember Patch 5.0 goes live June 22! riot.com/3HsdBuk https://t.co/zd049uSWUw

Once the new Act commences, Valorant's playerbase will have the option to try out the new map, Pearl, in custom servers and Pearl-only unranked lobbies. Additionally, their existing compettitive ranks from the previous Act will be reset, prompting them to embark on a road to glory in Episode 5 Act 1.

Players can also purchase the new Battle Pass, which will give them access to a wide range of in-game cosmetics, including weapon skins, gunbuddies, player titles, sprays and more. The Prelude to Chaos bundle will also be available for purchase in the in-game store's featured section.

All weekly challenges in Valorant's upcoming Episode 5 Act 1: Dimension

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Watch Now > Step through the portal and see VALORANT Protocol’s first steps on Omega Earth in SHATTERED.Watch Now > riot.com/3n34Ptw Step through the portal and see VALORANT Protocol’s first steps on Omega Earth in SHATTERED.Watch Now > riot.com/3n34Ptw https://t.co/BpK8EDFBve

Similar to previous Acts in Valorant, Episode 5 Act 1 will be held over a period of two months; scheduled to commence on June 22 and conclude on August 24. During this period, Valorant will have daily and weekly missions for its player base and feature tasks that require players to complete specific in-game objectives in exchange for a considerable amount of XP.

According to sources on Twitter, Episode 5 Act 1: Dimension will have nine weeks of weekly missions that players can complete to earn XP for their Battle Pass endeavors. Upon completing all nine weeks of missions, players can avail a maximum of 472,500 XP. Here are all the weekly missions in the upcoming Act:

Week 1:

Play 10 games (14175 XP)

Purchase 100 items (14175 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (14175 XP)

Week 2:

Defuse/plant 20 spikes (14175 XP)

Get 50 headshots (14175 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (14175 XP)

Week 3:

Deal 18000 damages (15750 XP)

Play 150 rounds (15750 XP)

Use 200 abilities (15750 XP)

Week 4:

Get 50 headshots (15750 XP)

Purchase 100 items (15750 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (15750 XP)

Week 5:

Defuse/plant 20 spikes (18900 XP)

Play 10 games (18900 XP)

Use 200 abilities (18900 XP)

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT It seems there's something on the walls of Lisbon that looks oddly familiar. Is Killjoy's portal actually working? #PortugalIsRadiant It seems there's something on the walls of Lisbon that looks oddly familiar. Is Killjoy's portal actually working? #PortugalIsRadiant https://t.co/Hxa8NZmrnp

Week 6:

Deal 18000 damages (18900 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (18900 XP)

Play 150 rounds (18900 XP)

Week 7:

Get 50 headshots (18900 XP)

Play 10 games (18900 XP)

Purchase 100 items (18900 XP)

Week 8:

Defuse/plant 20 spikes (18900 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (18900 XP)

Use 200 abilities (18900 XP)

Week 9:

Deal 18000 damages (22050 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (22050 XP)

Play 150 rounds (22050 XP)

In addition to the Episode 5 Act 1 Battle Pass, Valorant is expected to introduce a new event pass titled Crossover, which will be similar to Arcane and Lunar Celebration events.

Players will have access to the event as soon as the new Act commences, and will have time until July 12 to complete 92,500 XP worth of missions. The Crossover Event Pass will feature 20 Radianite Points (RP), three player cards, and two player titles.

