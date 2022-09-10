Valorant 5.06 PBE patch notes: Stinger primary and alt-fire changes, fire error adjustments & more

Valorant fans are being enthralled right now with exhilarating gameplay in the second iteration of the Champions being held in Istanbul. Meanwhile, the patch notes for the latest Valorant Public Beta Environment (PBE) have been revealed and players can expect tweaks and adjustments to one of the guns in the game's armory.

The PBE server allows players to test out new updates, features and content before they are rolled onto the main client and come online worldwide. This provides Riot devs with the opportunity to make any necessary adjustments or fixes to any reports made by the players before the main client release.

The tentative dates for the upcoming PBE patches were shared earlier last month and the current notes are for the September 9 weekend.

So what is in store with Valorant 5.06 PBE patch notes?

In a post on the Valorant PBE subreddit, it was announced that the 5.06 PBE patch will focus on testing some primary and alt-fire adjustments to the Stinger. This weekend's PBE will end at 11 am PDT on Monday, September 12.

The primary fire error is being tweaked from from 1.6 error after seven bullets to 1.3 error after six bullets. The alt fire first shot error for the weapon is also being adjusted from .5 to .35. The patch notes explain the thought process behind the changes as devs want the weapon to feel more reliable at an appropriate range.

The patch notes for 5.06 PBE are as follows:

WEAPON UPDATES

STINGER

Primary Fire error adjusted from 1.6 error after 7 bullets >>> 1.3 error after 6 bullets

Our goal for the Stinger is to feel controllable and appropriately lethal at short ranges, but currently, even in close-quarters, it can feel out-of-control. Lowering the top spread should make it feel more reliable at the appropriate range once you’ve overcome the learning curve of the recoil.

Alt Fire first shot error adjusted from .5 >>> .35

For an option that's about being more accurate, it felt like the first shot had more variance than we'd like, especially at the ranges you'd want to use the burst fire mode.

Players will be eager to see how the changes affect the weapon's place in the current meta.

Valorant PBE

Those interested to "test cutting edge Valorant content" can register for the Public Beta Environment by going over to the official website. Riot describes the server and its objective as:

"You'll be able to break in new maps, assess new Agents, and more! Better yet, we'll try to squash any pesky bugs you find along the way to ensure our shiny new content is well-tuned and (hopefully) glitch-free before it goes live."

One must keep in mind that registering does not guarantee an invite to PBE. The account must also not have any or current bans or restrictions. The player's account must also be in the NA region and the player must consistently play from there.

