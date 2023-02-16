5 best Operator skins in Valorant Episode 6

Riot has not held back any punches in dropping innovative and well-designed gun skins in their popular first-person shooter, Valorant. The game boasts a wide array of cosmetic collections, each distinct in its rights with animations and effects.

These are categorized into Select, Deluxe, Premium, Exclusive, and Ultra, in addition to a few limited collections like Arcane and Champions. In the regular course, players can get their hands on these vanity items through the store, where four skins are rotated daily, or wait for Night Market to get the items at a discounted rate.

The Operator is the costliest gun in the game and can effectively punish opponents in long-range fights. The firearm has a wide array of skins available, and here are a few skins that you may consider obtaining in Valorant.

Prelude to Chaos and four other operator skins to get in Valorant

5) Reaver Operator

Edition – Premium

Price – 1775 VP

Reaver is one of the most revered collections in Valorant. The coveted collection made its debut in the 1.11 patch back in 2020, and was further the theme was expanded with Reaver 2.0 in the 5.03 patch in August 2022. The Operator was part of the first release and, to date, stands among one of the most widely utilized skins for the firearm.

The skin packs a sinister and dark theme with an eerie vibe, available in four attractive color options – white, black, red, and the base variant of purple. The subtle firing sound and bullet tracer, coupled with a catchy animation and finisher, have added to the satisfaction of using the firearm skin. However, you will have to spend Radianite points to unlock all these perks.

4) RGX 11Z Pro Operator

Edition – Exclusive

Price – 2175 VP

RGX 11Z Pro Operator was added to Valorant in the early half of 2022 after the 4.08 patch. It was essentially launched after the success of the first launch of this collection in October 2021. The skin collection boasts high-tech and futuristic designs, glowing lights, and a spinning mechanism, which adds to the overall appearance of the weapon.

Additionally, you may change the color of these lights by inspecting the firearm. The RGX 11Z Pro Operator has four color variants – Red, Blue, and Yellow besides the base green variant. You may unlock these for 10 Radianite Points. Compared to other Operator skins, it also features a Kill Counter, which tracks the number of frags that match.

3) Forsaken Operator

Edition – Premium

Price – 1775 VP

The Forsaken Operator dropped into Valorant with the arrival of the 2.08 patch in April 2021. Despite being almost two years old, the skin has not lost its charm for its VFX and sound effects while equipping and inspecting the weapon. The Forsaken skin line is known for its dark and vicious vibes, which are well balanced with the elegant and delicate design that sets it apart from other skins.

This Operator skin has a gemstone as part of the scope, further building on the dark theme. It also has a unique finisher animation which is bound to catch players’ attention with the opponent being transformed into a dark angel and then converted into dust.

The Forsaken Operator in Valorant additionally comes with a gold finish (Sovereign).

2) Glitchpop Operator

Edition – Exclusive

Price – 2175 VP

After the initial success of the Glitchpop collection in 2020, Riot was back with an updated skin line in February 2021 with a 2.02 update, unfurling Operator, Vandal, Phantom, and more for the same collection. The skin features impressive and flashy elements combined with vibrant color choices across all three variants.

The cyberpunk and futuristic-themed skin are available in three different color variants – Blue, Red, and Gold besides the base one. The skin is widely popular among players for its outstanding SFX and unique holographic glitch while equipping it. As an added effect, the gun barrel also opens from a redacted state, adding a touch of style.

With an added cherry on top, the unique finisher of the opponent exploding is also a selling point for the skin.

1) Prelude to Chaos Operator

Edition – Exclusive

Price – 2175 VP

The Prelude to Chaos Operator first became available in Valorant in June 2022 after the launch of the 5.0 patch, i.e., Episode 5 Act 1. The skin exudes a perfect blend of ominous sci-fi tones with powerful audio and an overall heavy appearance, which has been the key selling point of the entire collection.

At the center of the skin is a rotating energy core with color-changing illuminations as gamers move. Remarkable animations with a mesmerizing appearance finisher of dragging the opponent underground make it terrifying. The skin is available in three additional green, white, and blue variants.

Note: The list of the best Operators in Valorant reflects the writer’s opinion.

