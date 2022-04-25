Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 RGX 11z Pro Skin Bundle: Price, release date, and skin tier

Valorant's RTX 11z Pro skin bundle soon gained popularity after its release last year in Patch 3.07, making them bring another set of them in Episode 4 Act 3.

The first version of the RTX 11z Pro skin bundle, released in October 2021, consisted of Vandal, Frenzy, Guardian, Stinger, and a Katana melee skin, bringing the new kill-tracker feature. However, this time, the Valorant developers are bringing the Butterfly melee to the skin line, consisting of both Phantom and Operator weapon skins.

The high-end gaming hardware-themed skin bundle features LED lights and spinning tactile mechanical components, similar to the original collection.

Everything to know about the new Valorant RGX 11z Pro Skin Bundle

Bundle details

The new RTX 11z Pro skin bundle will consist of five weapon skins. Below is the list of items for the new Valorant weapon skin line:

RGX 11z Pro Firefly (Melee)

RGX 11z Pro Phantom

RGX 11z Pro Classic

RGX 11z Pro Operator

RGX 11z Pro Spectre

The bundle will also contain a player card, spray, and a gun buddy, apart from weapon skins.

Release date

The RTX 11z Pro skin bundle will arrive on the day Episode 4 Act 3 releases. The new Act will arrive on April 27, 2022, with a new patch update. As soon as the new Patch 4.09 drops in the respective regions, players can download it and access the new skin line in the store, alongside the new Turkish initiator agent, Fade, and Battle pass.

The bundle will stay in the Valorant store until the developers bring another new weapon skin line into the game.

Price

The RTX 11z Pro skin falls under the Exclusive Edition (XE) skin tier, costing 8,700 Valorant Points (VP) in total. Players can get the VP in exchange for real-life currencies and later buy the skins from the store with them.

One can buy the entire skin bundle or buy the weapon skins individually as per their choice.

Levels and Variants

The Butterfly Knife is one of the main highlights of the new skin bundle, which has two levels. One can level up the melee with Radianite Points (RP) to experience equip and swipe animation with colorful VFX and effects. For Guns, the levels go up to five.

The second level only has the additional sound effects and international mechanism animation. One can level up to three to experience the audio and visual effects of firing, reloading, equipping, inspecting, and gun color changes. In the fourth level, players get the finisher and kill banner; in the fifth, they will get the match Kill Counter feature.

Both the melee and guns have three more variants - red, blue and yellow. However, there are more additional colors to the LED lights and VFX in the case of guns.

Variant 1 (Red): LED light and VFX colors are white, red, purple, and yellow.

Variant 2 (Blue): LED light and VFX colors are blue, yellow, purple, and white.

Variant 3 (Yellow): LED light and VFX colors are yellow-orange, yellow, purple, and cyan teal.

Players can buy the new RTX 11z Pro skin bundle as soon as it arrives with the new Valorant Patch 4.09 update.

Edited by Srijan Sen