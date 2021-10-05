Valorant RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle: Release date, price, kill animation, kill-tracker feature, and more

The Valorant RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle with the new kill-tracker feature is set to drop with Patch 3.07 tomorrow.

Valorant's developers aim to keep the game fresh and entertaining for its players with updates almost every two weeks. With every new update, the developers introduce new skins and cosmetics that players have a limited time to get their hands on.

With the upcoming Patch 3.07, Valorant is ready to introduce the RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle with some exciting and unique features including a kill-tracker. This will be the game's first weapon cosmetic with the kill-tracker feature.

RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle to be the first few weapon cosmetics to have a kill-tracker feature

For a long time Valorant players were demanding new weapon skins and cosmetics with the kill-tracker feature. While Riot Games has been silent regarding this addition, they seem to have delivered in the latest update. Apart from the headlining kill-tracker feature, the skin set has a lot more unique properties.

Here are some of the details about the upcoming skin bundle:

Bundle Info:

The upcoming RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle will consist of five different weapon skins. Here is the list of items for the new skin bundle:

RGX Stinger

RGX Guardian

RGX Vandal

RGX Frenzy

RGX Melee

Release Date

The new RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle will be available in the Valorant store with the arrival of Patch 3.07 tomorrow i.e., October 6. Players can buy the skin bundle by spending Valorant Points.

Skin Variants and Animation:

Players will get 4 variants for this new skin bundle.

Green

Red

Blue

Yellow

The skin has a unique final-kill animation as well. Interestingly, the new skin bundle has 5 upgrade levels instead of the usual 4, along with new kill-tracker features and color changing lights.

Price:

The upcoming RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle belongs to Valorant's Premium Edition (PE) Tier. This means the entire bundle will cost around 8700 Valorant Points (VP). However, players can also buy individual weapon skins by spending 2100 Valorant Points.

Edited by Danyal Arabi