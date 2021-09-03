How to check the Valorant Store online?

Valorant has unique weapon skins and cosmetics. Riot Games often brings new skin bundles that players can purchase from the Valorant Store, the in-game store.

To add new weapon skins to their arsenals, users need to spend Valorant Points (VP), the in-game currency of Valorant. However, the items in the store get shuffled randomly, so they might have to wait for the coveted item to come to their store.

However, sometimes, it is tough to keep track of the coveted item in the store by opening the game, so gamers can check their in-game store online.

Step-by-step guide to check Valorant Store online

The Valorant Store can be accessed from the game's main menu by clicking on the "Store" tab. Players will see a skin bundle and four other weapon skins and cosmetics, and they can purchase all these by spending Valorant Points.

However, weapon skins and cosmetics rotate periodically as individual weapon skins are available for 24 hours in the Valorant Store. To solve this difficulty, users can try the online Valorant Store.

By logging into the account in the online "Valorant Store Checker," they can get access to their Valorant Store.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check the Valorant Store online:

Step 1: First, gamers need to head to this website.

Step 2: They can click on LOGIN on the home page. It will ask for the player's Riot ID and password. They need to enter these details correctly. After that, users need to select their region.

Log in to the account with an ID and password

Step 3: Players will get to see their Valorant Store on the screen.

Check out Valorant Store online

However, it will be necessary for them to enter the game and buy their coveted items by spending VP.

