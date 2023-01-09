5 best Agents for attacking on Valorant's new map Lotus

Valorant Episode 6 is right around the corner, and with its release, players will most notably get a new Battlepass, the return of the old favorite Split, and the new map Lotus.

Lotus is located in the Western Ghats of India. It gives off this vibe of a monument with historic significance to the world of Valorant. The map will contain three sites, A, B & C, just like Haven, but will have rotating doors and be larger with many more narrow spaces with numerous angles and corners to be mindful about.

Attacking on Lotus will require Agents that can get space very quickly, and also given how large and narrow some of the areas on this map are, it will also require Agents that can get information about the enemy's whereabouts multiple times.

Below is a list of the five Agents that could prove useful during attack on Valorant's new map, Lotus.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Jett, Neon, and 3 more Valorant Agents that are effective while attacking on Lotus

1) Jett

Jett is the poster girl for Valorant and is currently one of the most popular characters in the FPS (First Person Shooter) genre. Jett's Duelist abilities allow her to get to the site quickly and even smoke specific parts of the map for a short period of time. Over the course of time, she has seen a lot of changes in her utility kit.

Lotus is a map with spots that Jett can get on top of using her Updraft. This will allow her to get in off angles and get kills easily. She could also be the Operator player for the team, even during the attacking half. Her signature ability, Tailwind, could prove most useful during duels in the narrow sections of the map, which can also help to get some quick first bloods.

2) Neon

Neon is the speedster of the group. Her abilities allow her to get on-site quickly and create a safe passageway for her teammates. The only catch is that she has a very high skill ceiling. So, to have the most impact with her, players need to be good with their movement, which isn't the case while playing other Agents in Valorant.

Lotus being a large map, might require players to rotate from site to site when needed. This is where Neon's High Gear comes into full effect as she can get to any section in a matter of seconds. Neon's Relay Bolt could also be very useful for taking fights in the narrow areas.

3) Breach

Breach is among the Initiators that have existed since the game's beta phase. His abilities allow teammates, especially the Duelists, to get kills easily and clear out a few corners when needed.

Lotus, in a similar fashion to Split, has a lot of narrow sections. This is where Breach comes in clutch. He can stun these sections with his Fault Line allowing his team to be aggressive and win duels. His Aftershock can help clear out the new map's many corners and hiding spots. It can also act as an amazing post-plant utility.

Lastly, Breach's ultimate Rolling Thunder will allow his teammates to get into the site and kill enemies caught by it.

4) Skye

Skye was the first initiator to be introduced to Valorant after its release. She can flash teammates and also get information about enemy locations. Her most useful ability is perhaps regrowth, which allows her to heal teammates.

Lotus is a big map with many corners where enemies can hide and get sneaky kills. Skye can create a lot of impact by getting early information with her Guiding Light and Trailblazer. Lastly, her ultimate Seekers can also help in getting intel about potential flanks from the enemy team.

5) Sova

Sova is the Initiator from Russia who can get information early on for his team. He was one of the strongest Initiators at one point, but after a few nerfs, Fade's release has seen a lower pick rate in Valorant.

Lotus can open up the potential that Sova once had. His Owl Drone can help get early information on the site. Like every other map, the Shock Bolt line-ups can also prove crucial for post-plant scenarios to win a round.

Finally, Hunter's Fury can help kill the defuser and also help clear out the smaller areas of the map by flushing out enemies hiding there.

Whether Lotus is attacking or defensively sided, the map in Valorant is still in the air, but it will lead to some very interesting and experimental Agent compositions. It is only a matter of time before players from all regions experience Lotus for themselves.

Poll : 0 votes