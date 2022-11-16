5 best Valorant pros who played Sova in VCT 2022

Sova is an Agent who has proven his worth on almost every map of Valorant. His utility can find the exact location of enemies, assist in post-plant scenarios, and even stall an opponent's entry into a site.

Sova used to be a must-pick in the pro scene and was even considered an overpowered Agent. That was until Fade made her appearance in the game. Her utility kit surpassed Sova's in every way and made him almost irrelevant in the VCT.

Despite this downward trend, we still see a few teams run Sova in their matches and actually make big plays. Listed below are the five best Valorant pros who played Sova in VCT 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Zest, Derrek, and 3 other Sova players who made fans go wild during Valorant Champions Tour 2022

1) Zest

Kim "Zest" Gi-seok is a South Korean esports player who currently plies his trade for DRX. He has mostly served as an Initiator for the team but has also played as the Sentinel Sage and Controller Brimstone when needed. His Sova pick rate was 57% in the past year.

DRX have always dominated the Korean region when it comes to Valorant esports. They are known for their structured tactical plays and their utility usage.

While the team put in a disappointing performance at the Valorant International event last year, they showed their strength by finishing third at the Valorant Champions 2022.

Zest might not have the most kills on the scoreboard, but his utility is always exceptional, which is crucial for a team like DRX. His 1v3 clutch against FunPlus Phoenix on Fracture during VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen is widely considered to be one of the best clutches ever.

2) Derrek

Derrek "Derrek" Ha plays for 100 Thieves. He has mostly played as an Initiator but has also used the Sentinel Sage on occasion. His Sova pick rate was 56.8% in the past year.

Derrek is a part of the newly revamped 100 Thieves Valorant roster, which won the Champions Tour NA: Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) and qualified for VCT Champions 2022.

Despite his team's short run at VCT Champions 2022, Derrek annihilated every team he went against. He was able to bail his team out with incredible clutches, the most notable of which was the one against The Guard on Icebox in NA LCQ 2022.

3) adverso

Benjamin "adverso" Poblete currently plays for Leviatan. His primary role is that of an Initiator, but he also plays the Sentinel Sage and Controller Viper whenever his team needs him to. His Sova pick rate was 57.5% in the past year.

Leviatan surprised everyone when they made their international debut at VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen. However, it was at Valorant Champions 2022 where they shined the most. Under the leadership of their coach, Onur, the team defeated the likes of Paper Rex and Team Liquid.

While he didn't have the most kills, adverso was one of the most consistent players on the team. He played a key role in some of Leviatan's early victories in VCT Champions 2022.

4) Leo

Leo "Leo" Jannesson is a Swedish esports player who currently plies his trade for Fnatic as an Initiator. His Sova pick rate was 45.9% in the past year.

Leo and his former side Guild Esports had a long journey toward being one of the top teams in the EMEA region. The team eventually made it to the top and qualified for the VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen.

Guild Esports didn't have the best run in Copenhagen, but Leo definitely made a name for himself. He put up big numbers on the scoreboard. His utility was on point, and he was able to step up when it came to his aim.

Leo's impossible 1v5 clutch against Natus Vincere (NAVI) in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers is one to remember.

5) nukkye

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas currently plays for Giants Gaming. He mostly serves as the Initiator on the team but has also played the Duelist Raze. His Sova pick rate was 54.1% in the past year.

The Lithuanian's former side, G2 Esports, have been one of the top teams in EMEA. They even made it to a few Valorant International events, including this year's VCT Stage: 1 Masters Reykjavik.

nukkye was an absolute beast in the regional tournaments and was able to maintain his form in LAN. His precise aim and consistent performances played a key role in G2 Esports' journey to a second-place finish in the Champions Tour Stage: 1 EMEA Challengers.

