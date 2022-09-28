nukkye Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant, released in June 2020, has emerged as one of the most competitive games of 2022. The first-person shooter's playerbase has grown significantly since its launch, thanks to its outstanding optimization and fun gameplay.
Due to its popularity, the game has been able to establish its own esports scene, which has been thriving lately. It has managed to keep its fans engaged with year-long tournaments held all over the world.
Everything to know about nukkye's Valorant settings
Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas is a professional Valorant player who currently plays for G2 Esports. He is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player best known for his time with HellRaisers.
The Lithuanian moved to Valorant when he signed with Team Heretics in May 2020. G2 Esports signed him in June of 2021.
nukkye has produced a number of memorable performances in the top stages of the Valorant Champions Tour European circuit. Those who wish to recreate his Valorant settings can check them out below and pick those that are best suited to their playstyle and tactical approach in-game.
Note: The settings listed below are all taken from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.23
- eDPI: 368
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Z
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): 5
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.9
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: AOC AG251FZ2E
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Logitech G Pro X Headset
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super
All these in-game settings can be further modified via Valorant's settings tab.
Players should note that simply copying a professional's in-game settings does not guarantee success in the tactical shooter. The information given above should instead be used as a reference point for players to get the best settings and setup for their gameplay.