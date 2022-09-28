nukkye Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant, released in June 2020, has emerged as one of the most competitive games of 2022. The first-person shooter's playerbase has grown significantly since its launch, thanks to its outstanding optimization and fun gameplay.

Due to its popularity, the game has been able to establish its own esports scene, which has been thriving lately. It has managed to keep its fans engaged with year-long tournaments held all over the world.

Everything to know about nukkye's Valorant settings

Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas is a professional Valorant player who currently plays for G2 Esports. He is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player best known for his time with HellRaisers.

The Lithuanian moved to Valorant when he signed with Team Heretics in May 2020. G2 Esports signed him in June of 2021.

nukkye has produced a number of memorable performances in the top stages of the Valorant Champions Tour European circuit. Those who wish to recreate his Valorant settings can check them out below and pick those that are best suited to their playstyle and tactical approach in-game.

Note: The settings listed below are all taken from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.23

eDPI: 368

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: Z

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): 5

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 0.9

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920*1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: AOC AG251FZ2E

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Logitech G Pro X Headset

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super

All these in-game settings can be further modified via Valorant's settings tab.

Players should note that simply copying a professional's in-game settings does not guarantee success in the tactical shooter. The information given above should instead be used as a reference point for players to get the best settings and setup for their gameplay.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far