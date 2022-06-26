Valorant Episode 5 Act 1: Update system requirements for optimal gameplay

Valorant continues to grow as developers add more content to the game. This was possible because of the game’s unique take on the shooter game genre with MOBA-like elements, which doesn’t impact competitive integrity.

Moreover, despite being a fairly new game, the requirements for it don’t touch the sky as such. Rather, the optimal hardware for the game is a bare minimum for running it smoothly, thus making it available to all.

Since Valorant has received multiple updates over the years, the requisites for playing have also changed a bit slightly. This article will guide players with all the information on the game’s hardware requirements after the Episode 5 Act 1 update.

One of Valorant’s biggest specialties is its optimization

It allows PCs with weak hardware to run it properly. This was made possible by all the efforts that the developers of Valorant have given into it to run smoothly.

The following is a list of hardware required to run the game on a system at specific frames per second:

Minimum requirements (enough to run the game at 30 FPS)

According to Riot Games, this set of hardware components is enough to Valorant at 30 FPS, without any lag. However, players will need to set their graphics settings low to achieve the desired performance.

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400/ Athlon 200GE

Intel Core 2 Duo E8400/ Athlon 200GE GPU: Intel HD 4000/ AMD Radeon R5 200

Intel HD 4000/ AMD Radeon R5 200 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB OS: Windows 7,8,10 and 11. (64-bit)

Recommended requirements (to run the game at 60 FPS)

Any PC game is much better when played at a smooth 60 FPS, and Riot recommended hardware is just perfect for it. Players can go beyond this barrier, but lowering of settings is much needed.

CPU: Intel i3-4150/ Ryzen 3 1200

Intel i3-4150/ Ryzen 3 1200 GPU: Nvidia Geforce GT 730/ AMD Radeon R7 240

Nvidia Geforce GT 730/ AMD Radeon R7 240 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB OS: Windows 7,8,10 and 11. (64-bit)

High-end requirements (enough to push beyond 144+ FPS barrier)

It is best to have the highest FPS when playing competitive shooter games like Valorant. According to Riot Games, the following settings will be enough to run the game at more than 144 FPS; provided a supported monitor is present.

CPU: Intel i5-9400F/ Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel i5-9400F/ Ryzen 5 2600X GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050Ti/ AMD Radeon R7 370

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050Ti/ AMD Radeon R7 370 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB OS: Windows 7,8,10 and 11. (64-bit)

Most of the hardware requirements have remained the same after multiple updates, however, the storage requirements have seen some changes. This is because new additions increase the size of the game as their assets have their own file size.

Riot Games tries to keep the other requirements in check, however, this increase in game size cannot be controlled.

